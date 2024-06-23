Costa Kapothanasis Completes Buyout of Costa Franchising LLC Shareholders

HANOVER, Pa. – June 19, 2024 – PRLog — In a significant strategic move, Costa Kapothanasis has successfully acquired all outstanding shares of Costa Franchising LLC, the franchising arm of Costa Oil – 10 Minute Oil Change. The acquisition, executed from the company’s headquarters at 316 Broadway, Hanover, PA 17331, marks a pivotal moment in the company’s history as it transitions to complete ownership under Mr. Kapothanasis.

Costa Franchising LLC, which has been instrumental in expanding the Costa Oil – 10 Minute Oil Change brand, will now benefit from streamlined leadership and a unified vision. This transaction consolidates Mr. Kapothanasis’s control over the entire brand, including its 50+ locations nationwide, the oil filter division Costa Oil Performance Filtration, and the packaged oil division Costa Motor Oils.

Majority Shareholder Michael Abdy’s Perspective

Michael Abdy, who held a significant majority position in Costa Franchising LLC through his investment company ABACO, played a crucial role in the growth and development of the franchise. Expressing his confidence in the future of the company, Mr. Abdy stated, “I am pleased to see the company return to the hands of its original visionary. Costa’s leadership has always driven the brand’s success, and I am confident in the future under his full ownership. This transition represents a new chapter for Costa Oil, one that promises continued innovation and excellence.”

FranDevCo’s Involvement and Exit

In addition to acquiring ABACO’s shares, Mr. Kapothanasis also purchased all interests held by FranDevCo. This move is seen as a consolidation of resources and focus, ensuring that all aspects of the brand are aligned under a singular strategic direction. FranDevCo’s involvement in the franchise had provided valuable support and growth strategies, which have now been seamlessly integrated into Mr. Kapothanasis’s vision

for the company’s future.

A Vision for the Future

With complete ownership, Costa Kapothanasis is poised to drive the next phase of growth and innovation for Costa Oil – 10 Minute Oil Change. This acquisition allows for greater operational efficiency, a unified brand strategy, and enhanced customer service.

Mr. Kapothanasis commented on the acquisition, saying, “This acquisition is a significant milestone for Costa Oil. It allows us to streamline operations, enhance customer experience, and innovate more effectively. We are excited about the future and remain committed to providing the highest quality service in the industry.”

Under his leadership, the company aims to expand its market presence, introduce new products and services, and leverage cutting-edge technology to improve service delivery. The integrated structure will enable Costa Oil to respond more rapidly to market changes and customer needs, ensuring sustained growth and customer satisfaction.

Enhancing Customer Experience

The Costa Oil – 10 Minute Oil Change brand has built its reputation on delivering fast, reliable oil change services. With over 50 locations across the country, the company is known for its commitment to quality and efficiency. The acquisition reinforces this commitment by ensuring that every aspect of the business, from product development to service delivery, is managed with a focus on excellence.

Oil Change Only

The acquisition represents a larger commitment to the oil change only model of which Costa Oil – 10 Minute Oil Change promotes. The inclusion of Costa Oil Performance Filtration and Costa Motor Oils within the consolidated structure will allow for greater innovation in product offerings. Customers can expect new and improved products that meet the highest standards of performance and reliability. Additionally, the unified leadership will enable more consistent and enhanced service standards across all locations.

Community and Industry Impact

Costa Oil – 10 Minute Oil Change has always been more than just a service provider; it is a community partner. Under Mr. Kapothanasis’s full ownership, the company plans to deepen its community engagement and support initiatives that benefit localcommunities. This includes environmental sustainability efforts, support for local businesses, and contributions to community development projects.

In the broader industry context, Costa Oil’s complete ownership consolidation positions the company as a leader in the quick oil change sector. By setting new benchmarks for service quality and operational efficiency, Costa Oil aims to influence industry standards and drive positive change across the sector.

Looking Ahead

As Costa Kapothanasis takes the helm with full ownership, the future of Costa Oil – 10 Minute Oil Change looks promising. The company is set to embark on a journey of growth, innovation, and excellence, with a renewed commitment to its customers, employees, and communities. The comprehensive buyout is not just a change in ownership; it is a strategic move that sets the stage for a new era of success for Costa Oil.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but the acquisition is expected to be a positive step towards strengthening the brand’s core values and service excellence.

About Costa Oil – 10 Minute Oil Change

Costa Oil – 10 Minute Oil Change specializes in providing fast, high-quality oil changes and related automotive services. With a commitment to efficiency and customer satisfaction, the company has become a trusted name in the automotive service industry, now overseeing 50 locations across the country. Visit https://costaoils.com/ to learn more.