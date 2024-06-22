PW Skills Launches Full Stack Web Development Program

PW Skills, the skilling division of Physics Wallah (PW), India’s leading edtech platform, is excited to announce the launch of its new Full Stack Web Development Program in an offline-hybrid format. This innovative program is designed to transform students into skilled developers, preparing them for high-demand job opportunities in the tech industry.

Set to commence on June 30, 2024, the 36-week program will be available at 4 locations across India; Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna and Pune. The course is crafted to provide students with a deep dive into both front-end and back-end technologies, ensuring a thorough understanding of web development. Participants in the program will benefit from working on over 50 real-world projects, which range from developing e-commerce platforms to creating full-fledged social media applications. This practical approach ensures that students not only learn theoretical concepts but also apply them to real-life scenarios, making them job-ready by the end of the course.

The unique offline-hybrid model combines two-way live streaming of lectures by expert industry mentors with hands-on guidance and doubt resolution by teaching assistants present in the classroom. PW Skills is committed to student success, providing extensive career services including interview preparation, resume building and placement assistance post the completion of the course.