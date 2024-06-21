Balham Gears Up for the Local Businesses Summer Bash

Shopping, fun activities and networking – free entry with activities for adults and kids

Time: shopping and taster sessions, 10am-4pm; networking drinks, 4-6pm

Venue: The Bedford pub, Balham, 77 Bedford Hill, Balham, London SW12 9HD

Cost: daytime events are free to attend, the networking drinks (406pm) cost £15 early bird / £20 standard ticket, including one drink

Calling Balham residents and businesses! The Small Business Network is thrilled to host its inaugural Local Businesses Summer Bash at The Bedford. This exciting event promises something for everyone – a vibrant marketplace, engaging taster sessions for adults and kids, and a chance to connect with fellow community members and local businesses over drinks.

Shop Local and Expand Your Horizons:

Discover local talent at market stalls featuring a diverse range of products, from handcrafted art prints and cards to organic baby clothes, yoga apparel, and much more.

Unleash your inner artist with children’s face painting sessions and yoga.

Dive into practical workshops for adults: learn the essentials of first aid, social media, video content creation, sales techniques, voice coaching, and even embodied movement.

Join the Fun

The Local Businesses Summer Bash is a fantastic opportunity to shop local, learn new skills, network with fellow community members, and celebrate the vibrant spirit of Balham.

Quotes:

Laura Shimili Mears, Event Organizer:

“Building on the success of our Christmas fair, we’re excited to present the Local Businesses Summer Bash! This event creates a vibrant platform for local businesses to showcase their offerings and connect with the Balham community.”

Louise Downham, Louise Rose Photography: “Video has become crucial for businesses to connect with customers, but many struggle with getting started. During the event, I’ll be holding complimentary video sessions for businesses. You can walk away with a short video clip perfect for using as B-roll on your social media or website.”

About the Small Business Network:

Founded in 2020, the Small Business Network fosters a supportive community for local entrepreneurs, self-employed individuals, and small businesses. Through regular events, workshops, and coffee mornings, the Network empowers members with a sense of positivity, connection, and valuable resources to navigate their business journeys. Current members represent a diverse range of industries, including professional services, wellbeing, marketing, branding & design, social media, virtual assistance, estate agencies, and e-commerce.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/ e/july-summer- bash-small-business- network-tickets- 900149640807? aff=oddtdtcreator Booking a free ticket means you’ll receive the final list of events and activities.

Stallholders:

Adam Draper: Architect

Amy Louise Communications: Communications, PR & Influencer Marketing

Communications, PR & Influencer Marketing Crafty Commoners: Fabric accessories, bags, cushions, eye masks

Karen Hall: Art, greeting cards, Ikebana floral creations

Katz & Mouse: Organic Baby clothes, accessories and toys

Mel Fessahaye: Pivotal Therapy, Elite Life Coach

More Curricular: Study skills workshops, handwriting and writing courses, family-friendly London walking tours and handwriting assessment apps

Nudrat Chatgai: Nutritionist, nutrition products

On A Level: Real Words for Real Lives greetings cards

Ringana: Organic skincare

Shruti Srivastava: Moonchild Yoga Wear

Taster sessions: