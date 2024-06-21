ASA Announces Glen Dale Floyd, Jr. as 2024-2025 Real Property Discipline Member-At-Large

Glen Dale Floyd

HERNDON, Va. – June 20, 2024 – PRLog — ASA proudly announces the election of Glen Dale Floyd, Jr. (https://www.linkedin.com/ in/glen-dale- floyd-jr-asa/) as the ASA’s Real Property Discipline Member-At-Large for the 2024-2025 term.

Glen Dale Floyd, Jr. has been a member of ASA since 2018, and a member of the NAIFA (merged) since 1992. Glen has participated in ASA leadership, serving previously as the Member-At-Large for the Real Property-NAIFA Discipline Committee. He also served as a member to both the Real Property NAIFA Education Subcommittee and the Real Property NAIFA Membership Subcommittee. Additionally, he holds the Chapter President position with ASA’s ASA-NAIFA Middle Tennessee Chapter.

Outside of his leadership within ASA, Glen Dale Floyd, Jr. has over 30 years of experience working as the President and Senior Appraiser of Floyd Appraisal Works, Inc. Glen is the former VP/EVP of Union Planters Bank, Fidelity Federal, and Sentinel Services. He left the banking sector in 2003 to pursue his appraisal business full-time. Glen Dale Floyd Jr. comes from a small town in south-central Tennessee and his firm covers a wide swath of 30 counties.