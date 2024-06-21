AET Displays Announces Doubling of Company Size in India, Plans to Hire 100-200 New Employees by 2025

AET Displays, a renowned industry expert in fine-pitch LED displays, has announced a major expansion drive aimed at doubling its workforce by the end of 2025. The company plans to hire approximately 100-200 new employees, augmenting its current workforce of 100+ in India. These new hires will be distributed across various departments including Sales, Marketing, Technical Support, Production, Warehouse & Supply Chain, R&D, and a newly established Customer Success department.

The hiring initiative will primarily focus on major urban centres such as Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bangalore, with new employees working from different offices in these cities. The hiring and onboarding process is set to begin in the next quarter, aiming for a smooth integration of new talent into AET’s operations. Positions to be filled include Sales Executives, Sales Managers, Pre-sales and After-sales Engineers, Technical Support Engineers, Production Managers and Executives, Customer Success Managers, and R&D Specialists. These roles will play crucial parts in enhancing customer engagement, brand management, technical assistance, product innovation, and ensuring seamless post-sales experiences.

Commenting on the expansion prospects, Mr. Su Piow Ko, CEO at AET India, emphasized, “India is a pivotal market for us at AET Displays, given its immense potential to accommodate our diverse product portfolio. Aligning with this vision, we are initiating this hiring initiative, confident that it will bolster our growth trajectory in the years to come. We are excited to welcome new talent to our team and leverage their skills to drive innovation and growth.”

AET’s vision of fostering employment opportunities in India is supported by its extensive portfolio of over 50 products, a robust network of more than 80 partners and distributors, an assembly plant, three offices, three customer experience centres, and five service centres across the country. The company anticipates that an expanded team will enhance customer satisfaction, accelerate product innovation, and drive market penetration, thereby fueling overall growth and success.

“To ensure that our departmental priorities remain on top, we aim to approach the hiring methodically, rather than rushing into it,” added Mr. Su Piow Ko, “This deliberate approach aligns perfectly with our long-term strategic objectives and vision for the future, aiming to strengthen our capabilities and enhance customer satisfaction. As we expand our team, we are dedicated to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence, positioning AET for continued success in the LED display industry in India.”

In line with its commitment to innovation, the expanded team will also focus on implementing advanced technologies and tools. This includes CRM systems to enhance customer relationships, sophisticated analytics tools for customer insights, enhanced remote support capabilities, and the development of state-of-the-art display technologies, such as AET’s patented QCOB technology, which ranks among the best in the LED industry.