Successful Treatment of Severe Cellulitis at Yashoda Hospitals, Hitec City

Mr. Subbarayudu initially visited the Emergency Room at Yashoda Hospital with complaints of swelling, blisters, and high-grade fever in his left lower limb. He had previously sought treatment elsewhere but required advanced care for further management. Upon admission, thorough investigations were conducted, leading to a diagnosis of left lower limb cellulitis.

Under the supervision of Dr. S. Srikanth Raju, Vascular Surgeon, and Sr. Consultant Vascular & Endovascular Surgeon, and Dr. Naveen Polavarapu, Senior Consultant Liver Specialist & Gastroenterologist, Mr. Subbarayudu underwent several critical procedures:

1. Left Lower Limb 4 Compartment Fasciotomy Debridement

2. Left Lower Limb Fasciotomy Wound Exploration

3. Left Lower Limb Debridement

The surgeries, performed under spinal anesthesia, involved meticulous care to drain toxic fluids, achieve hemostasis, and provide comprehensive wound management. Post-procedure care included daily dressings, monitoring of WBC counts, and adjustments to antibiotic treatments based on culture and sensitivity reports. The collaborative approach also involved nephrology consultation due to raised serum creatinine levels, ensuring a holistic treatment plan.

Dr. S. Srikanth Raju remarked, “The prompt and coordinated efforts of our multidisciplinary team have been pivotal in Mr. Subbarayudu’s recovery. Our approach to fasciotomy and subsequent debridements, coupled with vigilant postoperative care, has facilitated his significant clinical improvement. We are committed to providing top-tier vascular and wound care, and this case underscores our dedication to patient-centered outcomes.”

