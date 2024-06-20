Ingram Micro India partners with IDS Next to Drive Excellence in the Hospitality Sector

Ingram Micro India today announced that it will strengthen its technology offerings in the hospitality industry further by partnering with IDS Next which is Asia’s

leading hospitality software provider.

Ingram Micro India will serve as a technology aggregator for upcoming and operational hotels through this new venture. With a comprehensive, hospitality-focused solutions portfolio, Ingram Micro India takes responsibility for aggregating, integrating and implementing information technology, cybersecurity, audio-video, and physical security infrastructure. The company also offers customised technology solutions to mid- and high-end hotels, emphasising its OEM-agnostic approach and allowing customers the flexibility to select their preferred solutions.

For IDS Next this collaboration will extend across all hospitality verticals they serve- spanning hotels, restaurants, banquets, leisure, and wellness. The collaboration aims to deliver turnkey solutions to the hospitality sector, with IDS Next providing cutting-edge enterprise software solutions and Ingram Micro India complementing it with end-to-end services, including hardware and technology aggregation, integration and implementation.

Navneet Singh Bindra, SVP & Chief Country Executive, Ingram Micro India, said “Ingram Micro India’s foray into the hospitality vertical aligns well with IDS Next’s commitment to providing innovative solutions for all facets of the hospitality industry. We are confident that this partnership will drive excellence and bring about a technology-led transformation in the hospitality sector.”

Commenting on the partnership, Binu Mathews, CEO at IDS Next, said, “By combining our prowess in hospitality software solutions with the unparalleled reach of Ingram Micro India, we aim to together deliver holistic solutions that elevate the technological experience for hospitality businesses.”

The partnership enables Ingram Micro to offer solutions to hospitality businesses across India, including their IT products and recommending full-stack cloud and on-premise software of IDS Next. IDS Next remains the only company covering an extensive range of hospitality verticals, offering back-end and front-end solutions, covering contactless check-in, front office management, guest requests, and housekeeping management to payroll, finance, inventory management, and procurement.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in enhancing the technological infrastructure of the hospitality sector. With Ingram Micro’s comprehensive services and IDS Next’s software solutions, the collaboration is poised to reshape the landscape of hospitality.