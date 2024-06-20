Globally Recognized Narcissist Negotiation Expert Rebecca Zung Debuts High Conflict Negotiation Certification Training

Zung, a top-ranked trial attorney and renowned expert on negotiating with narcissists, has opened registration for her training program certifying high conflict negotiators.

As one of the country’s most renowned high-net-worth divorce litigation attorneys, Rebecca Zung studied narcissists so that she could win against them in the courtroom. With the debut of her High Conflict Negotiation Certification training, she makes the case that people can stay in power no matter how toxic the people surrounding them are.

The High Conflict Negotiation Coaching Training Program offers a step-by-step guide to help people through contentious negotiations while fulfilling their mission and purpose, all on their own terms. It is designed for 1) those dealing with conflict on a regular basis, 2) those wanting to improve their negotiation skills, 3) those wanting to create a side hustle opportunity, or 4) full-time coaches wanting to hone their skills.

Rebecca Zung has been recognized by US News as one of the Best Lawyers in America. In her 24 years as a litigator and trial lawyer, she has participated in thousands of negotiations, more than half of which included high-conflict personalities, and has been featured as a keynote speaker, addressing the American Bar Association on the topic of negotiation.

With her depth of expertise in high-conflict negotiation, she was able to transition from practicing law to becoming one of the top negotiation coaches in the world , with tens of millions of views on YouTube.

Her personal mission is to give people the power to turn high-conflict negotiations into harmony and success. Through her certification program, she provides access to all the persuasion tactics, psychology, scripts, and frameworks needed to negotiate and build a business so people can create meaningful lives as coaches helping people.

The unique value of a career as a High Conflict Negotiation Certified Coach lies in the opportunity to assist numerous clients across diverse situations while also building a profitable business. The demand for such expertise is growing; since the 1970s, cases of Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) have increased by 30%, and this trend shows no signs of declining. According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), up to 15% of the population exhibits personalities marked by a lack of empathy.

If each of these individuals affects just three people in their lifetimes, this could influence roughly 158 million Americans or 3.4 billion people worldwide. In the workplace, the repercussions are significant. Managers spend about 42% of their time resolving conflicts, and U.S. employees lose approximately 2.8 hours each week to disputes, costing companies an estimated $359 billion annually in lost productivity.

“The data is clear: the demand for high-conflict negotiation coaches is substantial and only projected to grow,” said Zung. “Too many people are left feeling devalued, intimidated, demoralized, and powerless by high-conflict individuals such as narcissists. People are best served to help the person they used to be. We all know we were born for a greater purpose. Being in mission by helping others become authentically powerful — seeing them go from lives of drama, trauma and chaos to lives of freedom, possibility and purpose — is the most satisfying career one can ever have.”

The certification course follows a four-part plan to show people they can win, even when dealing with narcissism. It is designed for easy and flexible work schedules so that people can start their work as negotiators as a side business without needing significant start-up capital or a website. Whether participants seek to start a new side hustle or enhance their current career, the training opens doors to professional demand and allows them to command higher fees for their sought-after expertise.

The 4 main pillars of the training are:

1.The SLAY Method Blueprint – The Foundation of Learning About Negotiating with High Conflict Personalities.

With Rebecca’s SLAY® Method, students learn a four-step roadmap that thousands have used to win in more than 150 countries globally.

2. How to Attract Clients (Lead Generation)

Rebecca teaches how to set up what she calls her evergreen cash machine by using the power of YouTube to attract clients to build coaching businesses.

3. How to Sell Clients and Structure Delivery / Fulfillment with Those Clients

In this pillar, Rebecca teaches students how to create coaching agreements and structure discovery sessions. She provides sample scripts and teaches how to move clients through blocks and fears to feeling confident and self-assured.

4. Advanced Negotiation with Narcissists and Helping Clients Drive Results

Rebecca teaches advanced negotiation skills, emotional mastery techniques, and communication and persuasion techniques so that clients feel powerful and get the results they want.

The course is delivered through a mix of:

8 online self-study modules (to be completed at an individual pace)

4 weeks of 2-hour group coaching calls with Rebecca

Access to weekly study halls guided by trainers and coach graduates

Access to a community of like-minded individuals

Some of the highlights of the many bonuses include: :

Access to all of Rebecca’s banner courses, including “SLAY Your Negotiation with a Narcissist” and “Slay Your Body Language Against a Narcissist”

Sample scripts for ineffective vs. effective communication

Sample discovery questionnaire

Sample coaching agreement

40 Sample email/text templates

Zung is a recipient of the National Association of Distinguished Counsel’s “Top 1% Attorney” distinction. She has been featured in major media such as Forbes, Time, Newsweek, and Huffington Post and on Extra and NPR. She’s written the playbook, “SLAY the Bully: How to Negotiate with a Narcissist and Win,” which became a USA Today Bestseller. To learn more about Rebecca Zung and her High Conflict Negotiation Certification course, visit www.rebeccazung.com.

About Rebecca Zung

Rebecca Zung is a globally sought-after expert in negotiation and high-conflict communication. She is among the top 1% of attorneys nationwide, and U.S. News recognizes her as one of the best lawyers in America.