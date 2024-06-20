FlipHTML5 Launches an Advanced Catalog Creator for Seamless Catalog Designing

FlipHTML5 introduces its advanced catalog creator to empower businesses to design and customize digital catalogs, effortlessly enhancing product visibility and customer engagement online.

FlipHTML5’s catalog creator revolutionizes the creation of digital catalogs from static PDFs, images, and other documents. The user-friendly platform empowers businesses to produce visually engaging, interactive digital catalogs with no design experience required. With key features including multimedia integration, customizable templates, and versatile sharing options, it helps in enhancing marketing efforts and driving sales.

The catalog creator is easy to use for businesses seeking to elevate their product presentations. By uploading PDFs or image files, users can effortlessly convert static catalogs into interactive digital catalogs with page-turning effects. This advanced transformation enhances both visual appeal and functionality, offering an immersive viewing experience that engages potential buyers.

Ease of use is a hallmark of the catalog creator. Users can choose from an extensive array of templates, themes, and backgrounds to personalize their digital catalogs, ensuring alignment with their brand’s image. “Our all-in-one catalog creator eliminates the need for businesses to create catalogs from scratch if no prepared documents are in hand. Just browse, click and done! No technical and design skills needed,” said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.

Its robust multimedia page editor allows businesses to embed videos, audio clips, animations, and more dynamic elements to engage audiences. They can facilitate direct product purchases by including shopping page URLs or streamline communication and potentially increase sales with clickable phone icons. Also, an AI assistant is integrated into the page editor to help businesses easily get their catalogs done.

The tool also excels in seamless sharing options. Created digital catalogs can be easily distributed via links, QR codes, and social media platforms, enabling businesses to reach their target audience effectively. Furthermore, the catalogs are optimized for mobile devices, catering to the increasing number of consumers who shop on their phones and tablets.

For more information on the catalog creator, please visit FlipHTML5.

About FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading provider of digital publishing software. For many years, They have focused on the research and development of outstanding range of e-publishing software for users around the world. Furthermore, they offer customized solutions for publishers in different industries.