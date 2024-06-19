The Summer Showcase Series in Las Vegas | June 29th – Aug. 31st, 2024

extravaganza set to revitalize the local music scene in Las Vegas. This Summer Showcase Series press release serves to provide an exciting insight into the forthcoming event(s), offering potential sponsors, partners, and attendees an idea of what they can expect.

This musical spectacle promises an immersive experience filled with a diverse line-up of talented musicians. The showcase series will serve not merely as an entertainment venue but as an avenue for inspiring creativity for young artists to come up, as well as fostering a sense of community among its attendees.

This free event is slated to happen at The NoyPitz Restaurant, Bar & Grill-Town Square 6605 S. Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas, Nevada 89119. Frank Lucky 7 Wilson Summer Showcase Series looks to bring together every culture, race, creed worldwide to our event(s). Music has the power to bring people together and bridge cultural divides in a way that few other things can do, we plan to connect people worldwide through music. Music can transcend language barriers and connect people from different backgrounds and cultures through the universal language of music, states Frank Lucky 7 Wilson.

We encourage all music lovers and food enthusiasts to come to this free event, enjoy good music, delicious food, and great company. More details regarding the Summer Showcase Series, including the full artist lineup, date(s) and time, will be disclosed closer to the event. For more information about the event, media inquiries, or potential partnership opportunities, please contact Wilson Entertainment Group at (702)772-4274 or via email at wilsonentgrp ( @ ) gmail dot com dot

About Wilson Entertainment Group

Wilson Entertainment Group is a family-owned company. The legendary Wilson family has an 80+ year family history in the entertainment industry. It began with Lowell Fulsom/Wilson who afforded the late Ray Charles the opportunity to get into the music industry (See the movie, Ray with Jamie Foxx). Next generation was the platinum recording group The GAP Band featuring Ronnie, Charlie, and Robert Wilson. Lastly, Charlie Wilson is still relevant in the industry, a platinum artist selling out arenas and is considered a legendary hall of fame artist in the industry.

