Security Risks and IT Costs won’t Impede AI Progress: NetApp

In a dynamic technology landscape, NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company today addressed the rise of AI among enterprises stating that security risks and IT costs will not impede its progress. The company reiterated that the rise of AI is complemented with the implementation of intelligent data infrastructure. This was backed by findings from a recent IDC Whitepaper: The Critical Role of an Intelligent Data Infrastructure which stated that 20% of AI initiatives fail due to a lack of intelligent data infrastructure.

Additionally, recent findings from NetApp’s 2024 Cloud Complexity Report, state that 76% of tech companies globally have AI projects either up and running or in motion. This was followed by the BFSI industry with 55% of companies having AI projects in motion. Closer home, a staggering 70% of Indian companies have AI projects underway, exceeding the global average of 49%, with a remarkable 91% of Indian organisations planning to utilise over half their data for AI model training in 2024, signifying an unwavering dedication to data-driven AI advancement.

While there are proven benefits and willingness to adopt AI, organisations are facing multiple challenges in their AI transformation journeys. Most cited challenges include IT costs, security and the inability to access scattered data in siloed storage infrastructure. Successful AI adoption hinges on a robust intelligent data infrastructure. With NetApp’s intelligent data infrastructure, enterprises can access data from any location, maintain data security, protection, and governance.

NetApp has seen an increase in customers turning to them to help build intelligent data infrastructures which leverage the power of public and hybrid clouds for rapidly growing, data intensive workloads like AI, cloud-native, open-source, and enterprise applications. At the same time, this also ensures their data remains secure and protected from ransomware attacks.

“Data and Artificial Intelligence go hand-in-hand, to drive innovation among businesses. Amidst this, intelligent data infrastructure plays a critical role in empowering enterprises to unlock the full potential of this technology,” says Puneet Gupta, Managing Director, NetApp India/SAARC. “It provides the foundation for managing, securing, and delivering the vast amounts of data needed for successful AI implementation. Our new offerings announced last month, with their higher performance, better density and scalability, are well positioned to provide world-class AI Infrastructure. NetApp enjoys a strong partnership with NVIDIA to help customers build robust infrastructure in the GenAI space.”

Emphasising the importance of cyber resilience for AI implementation to be a success, Shuja Mirza, Director of Solutions Engineering, NetApp said, “NetApp’s offerings are aimed at providing swiftest possible response and recovery in the likely event of a cyber-attack. We deliver solutions that address these concerns, ensuring the secure and reliable data management needed for successful AI implementations.”

AI has the potential to reshape industries and revolutionise how businesses operate. The applications of AI are vast, diverse, and still growing. NetApp’s intelligent data infrastructure offers the ability to access any data from any location, maintaining data security, protection, and governance. It enables organisations to maximise the performance and efficiency of both infrastructure and applications, while focusing on cost-effectiveness and sustainability. Together, these capabilities can enhance the productivity of AI strategies and help achieve more successful outcomes for businesses.