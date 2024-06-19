AirLife Announces a Partnership with HEINE to Distribute the visionPRO Video Laryngoscope

AirLife, a leading North American manufacturer and distributor of consumable medical devices for anesthesia and respiratory care, has announced a partnership with HEINE for the visionPRO video laryngoscope. This relationship is a significant addition to AirLife’s commitment to a world-class portfolio through greater access to HEINE’s video laryngoscope offering.

The HEINE visionPRO video laryngoscope is a modular, reusable system that is used with a variety of single-use blades and is suitable for routine use during any intubation procedure.

As the world’s largest supplier solely focused on respiratory and anesthesia products and airway access, it was immediately apparent that AirLife has a business synergy with HEINE. HEINE has been a leader in laryngoscopes for decades and visionPRO continues HEINE’s tradition of industry leading products. Hank Struik, CEO of AirLife, stated: “visionPRO is a perfect fit for AirLife as a critical component of our portfolio. Both parties believe this relationship is beneficial, not only to each of our businesses, but also to the customers we serve.”

visionPRO will be available for ordering via AirLife on July 1, 2024.

About AirLife

AirLife is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan with manufacturing and distribution sites in the United States, Mexico, China and Europe, is a leading medical device manufacturer, offering one of the most comprehensive portfolios of consumable anesthesia and respiratory care products. AirLife’s product portfolio spans the continuum of care from first responders to hospitals and home care, with safety, patient comfort and clinical performance in mind. AirLife’s comprehensive portfolio of trusted anesthesia products and respiratory care include premier brands such as Salter Labs®, Ethox Medical™, Ventlab™, Westmed™, Airlife™, Broselow™ and Vital Signs™.

Currently, AirLife has over 1 million square feet of manufacturing space, providing comprehensive expertise in all plastics materials and conversion—supported by a world-class Quality Management System. Frazier Healthcare Partners, a leading healthcare investment firm, acquired a majority ownership stake in AirLife in 2021.

About HEINE

As a global leader in the manufacture of primary diagnostic instruments with over five hundred employees, HEINE has stood for quality and durability for over 75 years. Every single instrument is the result of decades of product development, continuous improvements and quality inspections performed in their own state-of-the-art production facilities. HEINE develops and produces its instruments in Gilching, Germany, near Munich.

HEINE is represented in over 120 countries around the world, with subsidiaries in Australia, Canada, the US and Switzerland as well as 3,000 representatives, importers and specialist distributors.