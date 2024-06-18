Silva Construction Answers Common Questions on Outdoor Living Rooms

A 2021 report showed that 90% of Americans believe their outdoor living spaces are more valuable than ever before. So it only makes sense that you might want to create your own inviting outdoor space!

David Clarke, co-owner of Silva Construction, offered answers to some of the most common questions on the subject of outdoor living rooms:

Why Create an Outdoor Living Space?

You might find the idea of an outdoor living space intriguing, but it’s essential to understand why an outdoor living space is a worthwhile investment. It expands your homes living area without the need for a full-scale home addition, making it a cost-effective way to maximize your space.

Moreover, an outdoor living space can significantly boost your home’s value. While the return on investment (ROI) for specific features may vary, you can generally expect an ROI of 50% to 200% in home value.

To add to the appeal, an outdoor living space enhances your enjoyment of your home. When the weather is pleasant, nobody wants to stay indoors. Imagine stepping outside into a personal oasis. All your favorite outdoor activities are just a step away. Whether you love swimming, grilling in an outdoor kitchen, or relaxing by the fire, its like having a piece of paradise right on your patio.

How Important is Functionality in Planning?

An outdoor space is pointless if it doesn’t serve your needs. Think carefully about how you intend to use your backyard. Is it meant to be a serene retreat, a venue for entertaining guests, or a bit of both?

Understanding the functionality you desire will inform your design choices. Once you know how you plan to use your outdoor area, you can select the appropriate features.

What Features Should I Include?

Researching outdoor space features can quickly become overwhelming due to the vast array of options available.

Consider classic elements like an outdoor deck, patio, and landscaping. Landscaping enhances the beauty of your space, while hardscaping, such as a deck or patio, provides a base for entertainment elements. You might also consider shade structures like pergolas, gazebos, or simple umbrellas to make your space more enjoyable on hot days. For entertainment, think about an outdoor grill station, fire pit, pool, or dining area.

For an even more impressive space, consider decorative features like a water feature, string lights, outdoor rugs, or a trellis.

How Much is Too Much?

Its tempting to include every possible feature, but it’s important to resist this urge. More isn’t always better. Your backyard needs space to breathe, and so do you!

Overcrowding your outdoor space can make it feel cluttered and cramped, which is likely not the desired effect. From a practical standpoint, too many features can make it difficult to navigate your backyard, especially when hosting large gatherings. If people cant move around comfortably, it will hinder social interactions.

The key is to prioritize the outdoor living elements that are most important to you and allow the remaining space to remain open and inviting.

David Clarke and Brenda Silva are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in remodeling construction, and serves Southern Californias South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas. They can be reached at 310-831-6310.

