One Way Exteriors Promotes Aaron Salisbury From Project Manager to Sales Manager

One Way Exteriors, a reputable roofing and seamless gutter company in Ludington, Michigan, is proud to announce the promotion of Aaron Salisbury to the position of Sales Manager. With this important leadership transition, Salisbury will play a pivotal role in driving the company’s growth and expanding its reach in the local community.

With a proven track record of excellence and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, Aaron Salisbury has transitioned from his previous position as Project Manager to assume the responsibilities of Sales Manager, the second highest level of leadership within One Way Exteriors.

Colin DeHaan, Owner of One Way Exteriors, shared his enthusiasm for Salisbury’s promotion: “We are excited to have Aaron take on the role of Sales Manager. His expertise in the industry and his dedication to delivering top-tier service make him an ideal leader for our sales team. Aaron is dedicated to building a high-performing team and is always on the lookout for exceptional individuals who share our passion for excellence.”

As Sales Manager, Salisbury will be instrumental in overseeing the sales team, implementing innovative strategies, nurturing client relationships, and upholding the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional service. His new position shows that the company is committed to developing its employees and giving them opportunities to move up in the company.

Aaron Salisbury expressed his excitement about his new role, saying, “I am honored to take on the position of Sales Manager at One Way Exteriors. I am eager to contribute to the company’s ongoing success and lead a dynamic team dedicated to providing the best roofing and gutter solutions to our clients.”

The entire team at One Way Exteriors extends heartfelt congratulations to Aaron Salisbury on his well-deserved promotion and looks forward to continued success under his leadership.

To learn more about One Way Exteriors and their services, visit their website at OneWayExteriors.com.