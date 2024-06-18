Hong Kong – SFST to attend Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai tomorrow

SFST to attend Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai tomorrow **************************************************



The Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Mr Christopher Hui, will depart for Shanghai tomorrow (June 19) to attend the 2024 Lujiazui Forum.

This year’s forum will take place on June 19 and 20 under the theme “Promoting World Economic Growth with High-quality Financial Development”. Mr Hui will address the second plenary session “Strengthening International Monetary Policy Coordination and Addressing the Challenges of Global Economic Recovery” on June 19, sharing his views on how to cope with challenges and promote market development under the current international monetary policy from three perspectives, namely global monetary policy and real economic performance, financial stability and financial market development.

The 15th Lujiazui Forum, co-hosted by the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government, the People’s Bank of China, the National Financial Regulatory Administration and the China Securities Regulatory Commission, is an authoritative financial forum in the country and an influential international platform for high-level financial dialogues. A number of top government officials and leaders of financial regulators from the country and abroad, heads of international financial organisations and financial institutions as well as renowned experts and scholars have been invited to speak at the forum to offer their unique insights.



During his stay, Mr Hui will visit a local financial market institution and fintech enterprises.

The Permanent Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury (Financial Services), Ms Salina Yan, will also attend the 2024 Luijiazui Forum and join other programmes of the visit.

Mr Hui will return to Hong Kong in the evening on June 20. During his absence, the Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Mr Joseph Chan, will act as the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury.