Passionpreneur Publishing announces that Uriel Jaroslawski has started the journey of becoming a published author.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Jun 13, 2024

Digital Irreverent: How Techies Triumph Over Authority reveals that only 5% of the digital talent in the world works for the companies that understand and dominate the digital economy.

Digital Irreverent by Uriel Jaroslawski will empower leaders and entrepreneurs in the other 95% to hack the outdated limitations that remain in their organizations by rethinking the authorities they believe in and by following clear principles directly linked to their success in the digital economy. About The Author:

Uriel Jaroslawski is a seasoned leader in the realm of Technology and Product Development, renowned for his expertise in building high-performing teams.

Uriel’s career spans start-ups and large corporations in Latin America and the Middle East with ambitious transformation goals. He firmly champions the Lean Product Mindset as a core philosophy.

