National Geographic’s Billy and Molly, the opening film at MIFF to be screened simultaneously at all festival venues across India

National Geographic’s documentary, Billy and Molly: An Otter Love Story, will kick off the screenings at MIFF 2024. The opening film will be screened simultaneously in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Pune on 15th June. The film will also be screened during the Red Carpet event in Delhi on 17th June, Chennai on 18th June, Kolkata on 19th June, and Pune on 20th June.

While the film will be screened at National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC), Pedder Road in Mumbai at 2.30 pm, the venues at New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune are Siri Fort Auditorium, NFDC Tagore Film Centre, Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) and National Film Archive of India respectively where the film will be screened simultaneously on June 15, 2:30 pm.

Billy and Molly: An Otter Love Story directed by Charlie Hamilton James is a heartwarming story about a man who forms an unlikely friendship with a wild otter while living in a remote Shetland Islands.

Devika Prabhu, Business Head – Kids and Infotainment, Disney Star said, “At National Geographic, we harness the power of innovative and impactful visual storytelling to deliver groundbreaking narratives that inspire and captivate our audiences. We are thrilled to have our film, ‘Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story’ selected as the opening feature at the 18th edition of the Mumbai International Film Festival. The film not only tells an inspiring story but also encourages viewers to pause and reconnect with the world around them. By exploring the bond between humans and nature, ‘Billy & Molly’ demonstrates how love can rekindle our appreciation for the beauty and intricacies of the natural world. We are excited to share this remarkable journey with the audience at the festival.”

While there are over 300 films being screened this year, the 18th MIFF will also host more than 25 engaging masterclasses and panel discussions with industry luminaries such as filmmakers Santosh Sivan, Audrius Stonys, Ketan Mehta, Shaunak Sen, Richie Mehta, and Georges Schwizgebel among others. Moreover, the festival will offer a range of workshops, including the inaugural animation crash course and VFX pipeline workshop, providing valuable insights into the world of filmmaking.