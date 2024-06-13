Celebrate Father’s Day with the Perfect Gift: Show Dad How Much You Care!

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and it’s the perfect opportunity to show your dad just how much he means to you. Finding the right gift can be a heartfelt way to express your gratitude for all the love, guidance, and support he’s given you over the years. Celebrate the incredible dads in your life with a thoughtful gift that reflects their unique personality and your appreciation for everything they do.
Vanilla Rooibos
Sourced from the vast landscapes of South Africa, this tea is infused with warm vanilla notes, offering a sweet, smoky herbal delight. Naturally caffeine-free, it promotes relaxation and supports digestion, making it a perfect choice any time of day.
https://www.luxmiestates.in/products/vanilla-rooibos-50-tea-bags-organic-herbal-tea
Rs. 799.00
Formal toecap lace up oxford shoe brown
Step into the future of footwear with our Lace-up Anti-Skid & Comfortable Flexible Sole Premium Quality Shoes. Experience unmatched comfort with a sole designed for both traction and flexibility. Crafted with premium quality materials, these shoes blend durability with style for any occasion.
https://www.thomascrick.in/men/lace-ups/formal-toecap-lace-up-oxford-shoe-brown
Price : ₹1997
Cedrat Men Eau de Toilette
Cedrat Eau de Toilette is a cascade of freshness: a green, citrusy, joyful, sparkling scent. Then, very quickly, the undeniably delicate nature of the fragrance is revealed through the bitterness of the woody rind. Fine and distinguished, cedrat asserts its innate elegance, which blends harmoniously with that of bergamot. Aromatic spices and a slightly smoky, woody base enhance the overall impression of sophistication.
Price : 5,450 /-
Murad Environmental Shield
Essential-C Cleanser
Murad’s Essential-C Cleanser is a vitamin rich gel cleanser with a gentle foam that removes pollution and impurities. Vitamin A conditions, vitamin C helps prevent skin damage and vitamin E relieves dryness and nourishes. Allantoin and panthenol help soften and moisturise skin. It is suitable for balanced, oily, combination and dry skin types.
Link: https://www.nykaa.com/murad-essential-c-cleanser/p/910446
Price: INR 3950
CORNITOS SALTED PREMIUM PEANUTS 150G (PACK OF 2)
Whether you’re bored or whether it’s a party, this is the most go-to pop! Salted Premium Roasted Peanuts are carefully chosen to make your mouth-water. It’s simply delicious!
Link: https://shop.cornitos.in/products/cornitos-salted-premium-peanuts-200g
Price: INR 270