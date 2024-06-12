NutriKane Products Now Available on Walmart.com

NutriKane, a pioneering Australian brand known for its plant-based health products, is thrilled to announce that NutriKane D, I, and J are now available to U.S. consumers on Walmart.com. This exciting development marks a significant milestone in making scientifically-backed health solutions accessible to a broader audience.

About NutriKane Products:

NutriKane D:

Description: NutriKane D is a natural, plant-based health product designed to support healthy blood sugar levels. It combines a unique blend of dietary fibers and essential micronutrients to aid digestion and promote overall gut health.

NutriKane D is a natural, plant-based health product designed to support healthy blood sugar levels. It combines a unique blend of dietary fibers and essential micronutrients to aid digestion and promote overall gut health. Benefits: Helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels, supports gut health, and aids in digestion.

Helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels, supports gut health, and aids in digestion. Additional Info: NutriKane D promotes the production of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), a subset of fatty acids produced by the gut microbiota during the fermentation of partially and nondigestible polysaccharides. The highest levels of SCFAs are found in the proximal colon, where they are used locally by enterocytes or transported across the gut epithelium into the bloodstream.

NutriKane R:

Description: NutriKane R is formulated to improve gut health. It contains a high concentration of natural dietary fibers and prebiotics, which are essential for maintaining a healthy gut microbiome.

NutriKane R is formulated to improve gut health. It contains a high concentration of natural dietary fibers and prebiotics, which are essential for maintaining a healthy gut microbiome. Benefits: Enhances digestive health, supports a balanced gut microbiome, and promotes regular bowel movements. Its combination of natural dietary fibers makes it a powerful prebiotic.

Enhances digestive health, supports a balanced gut microbiome, and promotes regular bowel movements. Its combination of natural dietary fibers makes it a powerful prebiotic. Additional Info: The inclusion of ingredients that promote SCFA production helps in maintaining a healthy gut environment and supports overall digestive well-being.

NutriKane J:

Description: NutriKane J focuses on joint health and inflammation reduction. It is crafted with a blend of natural anti-inflammatory ingredients and essential nutrients that support joint function and reduce discomfort.

NutriKane J focuses on joint health and inflammation reduction. It is crafted with a blend of natural anti-inflammatory ingredients and essential nutrients that support joint function and reduce discomfort. Benefits: Supports joint health, reduces inflammation, and helps alleviate joint discomfort.

Supports joint health, reduces inflammation, and helps alleviate joint discomfort. Additional Info: By promoting SCFA production, NutriKane J also contributes to improved gut health, which is linked to reduced systemic inflammation.

NutriKane D, R, and J are now available for purchase on Walmart.com, making it easier for U.S. consumers to access these innovative health products.

Shop NutriKane D, NutriKane R and NutriKane J now.

About NutriKane

NutriKane, made in Australia, is a pioneering brand focused on harnessing the health and medical benefits of plant-based products. With over 10 years of business operations, they have no product failures and have consistently received positive market feedback. Their products, backed by science, have been successful in delivering tangible health benefits to users worldwide.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek guidance from a healthcare professional. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with MediKane Holdings Ltd. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About NutriKane

NutriKane is an Australian-made and owned brand focused on harnessing the health and medical benefits of plant-based products. With over 10 years of business operations, they have no product failures and have consistently received positive market feedback. Their products, backed by science, have been successful in delivering tangible health benefits to users worldwide.