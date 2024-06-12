Group One IT’s CEO, Chris Wiegman Discusses Cybersecurity Trends for 2024 and the Role of IT Support Companies

In an era when digital threats are evolving at an unprecedented pace, understanding cybersecurity trends is critical for businesses worldwide. GroupOne IT, a leading IT support company, is at the forefront of providing solutions that safeguard businesses from cybersecurity threats. Chris Wiegman, the CEO of GroupOne IT, recently shed light on the critical cybersecurity trends of 2024, emphasizing the importance of email security, ransomware protection, backups, and Security Awareness Training (SAT).

The insights were shared during a concise, informative 90-second YouTube clip featuring a dialogue between Chris Wiegman and Andrew Riordan from Adams Group, one of GroupOne IT’s long-standing clients. The conversation delves into the current digital security landscape, particularly highlighting the alarming statistic that over 60% of security breaches originate from email.

“Email continues to be the most exploited pathway for cyberattacks, underscoring the necessity for businesses to bolster their email security measures,” said Chris Wiegman. “With the rise of sophisticated ransomware and phishing schemes, it’s imperative that companies not only have robust backups in place but also invest in Security Awareness Training for their employees. Our role as an IT support company extends beyond just technical solutions; we aim to empower our clients with knowledge and strategies to counteract cyber threats preemptively.”

Wiegman and Riordan’s discussion also explores the significance of reliable backups and the growing need for comprehensive Security Awareness Training (SAT) as critical components of a holistic cybersecurity strategy. The whole conversation, offering more in-depth insights into these trends and preventive measures, is available through a link in the video’s description, inviting viewers to explore the subject further.

As digital security threats become more sophisticated, the role of IT support companies like GroupOne IT in providing technical support, strategic guidance and training is increasingly crucial. GroupOne IT’s proactive approach to addressing cybersecurity challenges head-on demonstrates its commitment to ensuring its clients are well-equipped to navigate the complex digital landscape of 2024 and beyond.

For more information about GroupOne IT’s cybersecurity solutions and services, please contact Chris Wiegman at https://grouponeit.com/.

About GroupOne IT

GroupOne IT is a leading IT support company dedicated to offering comprehensive IT solutions and services to medium-sized businesses. Focusing on cybersecurity, managed IT services, and cloud solutions, GroupOne IT aims to empower its clients with cutting-edge technology and strategic support to optimize their business operations and safeguard against digital threats. Led by industry experts, GroupOne IT is committed to delivering excellence in IT support, ensuring clients have the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in today’s digital era.

Originally published at https://presssynergy.com/newsroom/group-one-its-ceo-chris-wiegman-discusses-cybersecurity-trends-for-2024-and-the-role-of-it-support-companies/