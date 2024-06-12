David & Damon Batiste of NOLA’S Royal Family Join Stellar Musical Lineup at Juneteenth In D.C

Celebrating Freedom and Musical Heritage: The Batistes of NOLA’s Royal Family of Music to Bring Their Legacy to the Nation’s Capital.

In an electrifying celebration of culture, freedom, and musical heritage, the Juneteenth Festival in Washington, D.C., is set to feature an unforgettable performance by David Batiste and his son, Damon Batiste. Known as part of NOLA’s “Royal Family of Music,” the Batiste family’s New Orleans-rooted contribution to music is well-noted, and their participation promises to elevate the festivities to new heights.

The festival, detailed at DC Juneteenth (https://sites.google.com/ view/dcjuneteenth) , marks a significant occasion in American history, celebrating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in Texas who learned of their freedom two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. Three years ago, President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a federal holiday. This year’s event will be held at the historic National Mall, providing a poignant backdrop for a day filled with reflection, celebration, and a rich array of cultural expressions.

Louisiana Music Hall of Famer David Batiste, a seminal figure in funk and jazz, has been a tremendous force in the New Orleans music scene for decades. As the founder of David Batiste and The Gladiators, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the sound of modern funk. His deep, soulful music resonates with the spirit of New Orleans, a city renowned for its vibrant musical traditions. David’s performance is expected to be a powerful homage to both the legacy of Juneteenth and the musical roots of his hometown.

Joining David on stage will be his son, Damon Batiste, an accomplished musician and cultural ambassador. Damon’s work extends beyond performance; he is deeply committed to promoting the cultural connections between New Orleans and Africa. His organization, the New Orleans South Africa Connection (NOSACONN), highlights these links, emphasizing the shared history and cultural bonds. The Essence of Africa series, detailed in a recent Gambit article, showcases the importance of these connections, illustrating how the African diaspora continues to influence and enrich American music and culture.

“We are honored to be performing with my Dad at the White House park over Father’s Day Weekend as we do so in honor of David Russell Batiste Jr., my brother ‘the musical genius’ as our musical phenom first cousin Jon Batiste said as we laid Russell to rest last October,” said Damon Batiste, CEO of NOSACONN. “It’s part of our legacy in a sense as my Dad, who influences future musicians, brought a group of young people from New Orleans to perform with him for the Obamas in the East Room of the White House.”

