Nationally Recognized Defamation Lawyer Todd McMurtry Releases New Book, “Dismissed,” Shining Light on the Current State of the American Justice System

The much-anticipated “Dismissed,” a groundbreaking book that delves into the contemporary American justice system through the perspective of defamation law, is now available on Amazon and other retail book outlets.

About the Book:

“Dismissed” questions the longstanding beliefs that justice is impartial and that truth will ultimately prevail. In an era dominated by cancel culture, biased narratives, mainstream media, and corporate interests, the common citizen often finds themselves silenced and penalized. Historically, the American justice system has served as a safeguard to protect citizens from these overpowering forces. The book probes whether this remains true in the current climate.

Through meticulous research and compelling narratives, “Dismissed” uncovers how political maneuvering has infiltrated the justice system, leaving American citizens vulnerable and unprotected. The book provides an eye-opening analysis of how the system has been co-opted by special interests, ultimately failing to uphold its duty to the people.

Key Themes:

The impact of cancel culture and biased narratives on justice

The role of mainstream media and corporations in shaping public perception

The historical role of the American justice system in protecting citizens

An in-depth look at defamation law and its implications

The consequences of political influence on judicial impartiality

About the Author:

Todd V. McMurtry is an accomplished trial attorney and skilled mediator committed to professional excellence. His involvement in nationally recognized defamation cases and expertise as a mediator for commercial disputes have cemented his reputation as a leading legal authority. McMurtry frequently collaborates with local counsel nationwide, representing prominent public figures in defamation actions, securing retractions for high-profile clients, and achieving significant victories in arbitration and jury trials. His notable successes include defending a national bank against complex allegations, managing multi-million-dollar failures of insurance funds, and winning a medical malpractice jury trial.