Japan – Yuki Tsunoda to Continue Competing in F1 for the 2025 Season with VISA Cash App RB Formula One Team

Yuki Tsunoda will remain with the VISA Cash App RB Formula One Team (RB) and compete in the FIA* Formula One (F1) World Championship for the 2025 season. Honda has been supporting Tsunoda since he entered and completed Honda’s driver development program, and Honda is supporting RB as a Team Partner. In the 2025 season, Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) will continue providing technical support for the power units (PU) for RB as Tsunoda continues striving to win the world’s most prestigious races.

Tsunoda made his F1 debut in the 2021 season and finished that year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in fourth place, setting a personal best. Currently, after the Monaco Grand Prix he ranks 10th in the driver standings. In 2025, Tsunoda will start his fifth season with the team.

“In 2025, I will be racing with Visa Cash App RB in the final year of the Red Bull Honda project. I am excited to continue racing with Honda RBPT’s Power Unit and want to thank everyone for the incredible support! I will keep giving 100%, aiming to score points and podiums, making this a successful season that celebrates our partnership on a high note. Thank you for your continued support!”

Comment of Koji Watanabe, President of Honda Racing Corporation (HRC)

“We are very pleased to know Yuki will continue competing in F1. In the fierce competition of the world’s pinnacle racing, he has steadily strengthened his consistency and presence in addition to his natural speed and he has encouraged many people around the world through the courage and dreams he shares with them. We hope and believe that he will continue to play an active role and be successful as one of Japan’s most talented professional drivers and graduates of the Honda Racing School. Including our all-out technical support for RB provided by HRC, Honda will continue supporting Yuki’s growth and success.”

Birthdate: May 11, 2000

Birthplace: Sagamihara, Kanagawa, Japan

Racing career summary:2016 Completed Suzuka Circuit Racing School Formula (SRS-F)

2017 – JAF F4 Japanese Championship East Series: Series Champion/Japan Champion Japanese FIA F4 Japanese Championship: 3rd

2018 – Japanese FIA F4 Japanese Championship: Series Champion

2019 – FIA F3 Championship (Jenzer Motorsport): Series 9th, 1 win, 3 podium finishes Euroformula Open Championship (Team Motopark), Series 4th

2020 – FIA F2 Championship (Carlin): Series 3rd, 3 wins, 7 podium finishes, 4 pole positions

2021 – FIA F1 World Championship: Season driver standing: 14th, Highest race finish: 4th

2022 – FIA F1 World Championship: Season driver standing: 17th, Highest race finish: 7th

2023 – FIA F1 World Championship: Season driver standing: 14th, Highest race finish: 8th

2024 – FIA F1 World Championship: Season driver standing: 10th, Highest race finish: 7th (as of the Monaco Grand Prix) * Fédération Internationale de lʼAutomobile

