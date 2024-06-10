Celebrate National Men’s Health Month with Algine Plus

In recognition of National Men’s Health Month this June, Sweden’s Algine Plus is proud to promote its range of algae-based dietary supplements designed to support men’s health and well-being. As men focus on improving their health and lifestyle choices this month, Algine Plus offers high-quality, natural supplements that provide essential nutrients, antioxidants, and cognitive support.

Featured Products for Men’s Health

To support men in their journey towards better health, Algine Plus highlights the following products:

Algine Plus Ocean Greens: A whole food complex derived from meticulously selected seaweeds, offering a rich array of nutrients in a convenient supplement form. This product helps men maintain overall health and vitality.

Algine Plus Astaxanthin: A powerful antioxidant supplement that supports overall health, skin vitality, and immune system function. Astaxanthin is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which can benefit men's health in various ways.

Algine Plus Phosphatidylserine: Formulated to support cognitive health and brain function, reducing stress and promoting mental clarity. This supplement is particularly beneficial for men looking to enhance their cognitive performance and manage stress levels.

Algine Plus is committed to providing high-quality, algae-based supplements that cater to the unique health needs of men. With over 35 years of experience in the industry, Algine Plus ensures that all products are sourced from the pristine waters of Greenland and Iceland and are produced through certified processes to guarantee quality and efficacy.

National Men’s Health Month is the perfect time for men to take proactive steps toward improving their health. Algine Plus supplements are available on Walmart.com, making it easy for men to incorporate these beneficial products into their daily routines.

Algine Plus is available for purcahse on Walmart by visiting www.Walmart.com/AlginePlus. To shop Algine Plus’ products on One Lavi, visit www.onelavi.com/algineplus.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Algine Plus. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About Algine Plus

Algine Plus, rooted in Sweden, is a leading provider of algae-based dietary supplements with over 35 years of experience in the industry. Developed by Rolf Nilsson, a world champion in military pentathlon, Algine Plus offers a range of high-quality, natural products sourced from Greenland and Iceland. Their comprehensive supplements are designed to support optimal health and well-being, catering to a wide range of customer needs. Algine Plus is committed to delivering excellence through innovative formulas, certified production processes, and a focus on customer satisfaction.