The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Enhancing Corporate Governance with Effective Internal Investigations

In todays complex business landscape, maintaining robust corporate governance practices is paramount for ensuring transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct within organizations. One of the crucial components of effective corporate governance is the implementation of thorough and efficient internal investigations processes.

Join our speakers in this CLE webcast for an insightful webinar where we delve into the strategies and best practices for enhancing corporate governance through effective internal investigations.

Key topics include:

– Internal investigations as an aspect of proper corporate governance

– Elements of an effective internal investigation framework and the critical legal and regulatory considerations in the internal investigation framework

– Best practices

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Andrew M. Rosini

Senior Managing Director, Leader of Global Risk & Investigations Practice

FTI Consulting, Inc.

Matthew B. Greenblatt

Senior Managing Director

FTI Consulting, Inc.

David C. Ware

Partner

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

