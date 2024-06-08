Sleeping Bear Productions Announces Season 2 Premiere of “Baklava and Banter” Podcast with Award-Winning Author Peter Barber

Sleeping Bear Productions is thrilled to announce the season 2 premiere of the popular podcast “Baklava and Banter,” hosted by brothers Peter and Sotiri Barbounis. The premiere episode will air on June 13, 2024, featuring an exclusive interview with award-winning, bestselling author Peter Barber and his wife Alex.

Peter Barber, renowned for his “Parthenon Series” of travel memoirs, will share his captivating journey of embracing Greek culture and life through his humorous and heartfelt stories. The series, a favorite among readers, begins with “A Parthenon on Our Roof: Adventures of an Anglo-Greek Marriage” (Ant Press, 2022), and continues with “A Parthenon in Pefki: Further Adventures of an Anglo-Greek Marriage” (Ant Press, 2023). Barber’s accounts highlight his transition from his native London to the vibrant life in Greece alongside his spirited Greek wife, Alex.

Listeners can look forward to engaging conversations about the couple’s experiences, from cultural and language missteps to the comedic challenges of rebuilding their home in Glyfada and pursuing a dream home on the island of Evia. Barber’s stories, filled with wit and affection, offer a glimpse into the joys and trials of an Anglo-Greek marriage.

The Barbounis brothers, whose parents immigrated to the United States from Constantinople over 50 years ago, bring a rich cultural perspective to the podcast. “Baklava and Banter” combines lively discussion, cultural insights, and heartwarming stories, making it a beloved series among listeners.

“We are incredibly excited to kick off our second season with Peter and Alex,” said co-host Peter Barbounis. “Their stories resonate deeply with our own family’s experiences, and we know our listeners will love hearing about their adventures and unique perspective on Greek life.”

Tune in to the season 2 premiere of “Baklava and Banter” on June 13, 2024, to hear this delightful and inspiring episode. The podcast is available on all major streaming platforms.

For more information on Peter Barber, please visit peterbarberwriter.com.