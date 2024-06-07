Intermountain Behavioral Health Telehealth Visits Are a Convenient Option for New or Overwhelmed Moms

Dr. Denise Lash is the director of Behavioral Health for Intermountain Health

Moms typically have much on their plates. Whether new or seasoned, there is always something to do. Oftentimes, it’s easy to forget about oneself and the care that comes from balancing a busy role.

The stigma that moms don’t struggle with mental and behavioral health is prevalent to this day. Motherhood is very romanticized in society, which can make it difficult for mothers who are struggling.

New mothers may assume they should instinctively know how to soothe fussy babies, how to get a baby to latch for breast feeding, and even to have the milk supply necessary for breast feeding. Mothers of newborns often feel like failures if they can’t do these things, even though it may be beyond their control.

Researchers have found that the are brain changes during the postpartum period that coincide with changes in mood. It’s important to pay attention to the ways our mind, emotions, and bodies alert us with in order to recognize that additional help is needed.

Some of the ways the mind and body are alerted that that additional help is needed is through:

Persistent feelings of sadness

Lack of interest in activities

Persistent anxiety without reason

An inability to sleep, even when the baby is sleeping

Thoughts of harming oneself or of being better off dead

Lack of bonding with the baby

With a busy schedule and roles to balance, there is an accessible option for new moms to connect with a mental or behavioral health specialist in the comfort of their home.

“I have had patients have their working-from-home-partner watch the kids over their lunch break while mom/patient met with me or right when their partner gets home from work,” said Denise Lash, PhD, director of Behavioral Health for Intermountain Health.

These mental and behavioral health services are available via telehealth on Intermountain’s Connect Care Behavioral Health.

This service is available virtually- all that’s needed is a smartphone, tablet, or computer. Patients can be seen sooner through this option versus setting up a new patient appointment to be seen in person.

Connect Care Behavioral Health is staffed by experienced mental health experts. Intermountain providers will also have access to your Intermountain Health medical history.

Some conditions that can be treated include:

Anxiety

ADHD

Bipolar Disorder

Depression

Grief

Insomnia

Mood Swings

Panic Attacks

PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder)

Relationship Problems

Stress

Substance Misuse / Abuse

Trauma

Appointments can be scheduled using the MyHealth+ app that is found in the app store.

Appointments are also available for extended hours and run from 7 am to 7 pm, as well as weekends. These services are available in Utah, Idaho and Nevada.

For more information, visit: https://intermountainhealthcare.org/accessing-care/telehealth/connect-care/behavioral-health

