Japan – Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Receives Additional Order for 2 Units of LNG Fuel Gas Supply System (FGSS)

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group company based in Yokohama, has received an order from Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. for 2 additional units of its Fuel Gas Supply System (FGSS)*, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel gas supply system for high-pressure dual-fuel marine engines. The FGSS units for 2 LNG-fueled bulk carriers to be built by Imabari Shipbuilding will be continuously delivered with LNG fuel tanks from summer 2025.

The FGSS ordered by Imabari Shipbuilding feature an optimized cargo space layout utilizing a modular design for exceptional space-saving and maintenance access, shortened construction schedule at shipyards, and a proprietary control system that can be customized according to customer needs, contributing to both excellent operability and safety. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding previously received orders for a total of 18 high-pressure FGSS units, including units for “SWEET PEA LEADER” and “DAISY LEADER”, both of which are LNG-fueled car carriers built by Imabari Shipbuilding Group and have already entered into service respectively in October 2023 and in March 2024. With this additional order, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will supply a total 20 units (15 car carriers and 5 bulk carriers) to Imabari Shipbuilding Group.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, as part of MHI Group’s strategic initiatives for energy transition, will provide FGSS units to a broad range of customers involved in the construction of LNG-fueled vessels, enhancing the added value and competitiveness of ships. Further, by helping to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through the widespread adoption of LNG-fueled vessels, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, as a maritime system integrator, aims to further the decarbonization of the marine industry, support the realization of a carbon neutral world, and reduce environmental impacts on a global scale.

