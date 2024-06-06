Hong Kong – Tender awarded for site at Kowloon East for electric vehicle charging station

Tender awarded for site at Kowloon East for electric vehicle charging station *****************************************************************************



The Lands Department announced today (June 6) that the tender for a site, New Kowloon Inland Lot No. 6639 at No. 8 Kai Fuk Road, Kowloon Bay, Kowloon, has been awarded to the highest tenderer, Sinopec (Hong Kong) Petroleum Holding Company Limited, on a 12-year land grant at a premium of $81,980,000.

The tenderers, other than the successful tenderer, in alphabetical order, with the name of the parent company where provided by the tenderer in brackets, were:

(1) CLPe Solutions Limited (CLP Holdings Limited);

(2) DC Power Express Limited;

(3) Goldfort Corporation Limited;

(4) Mercury E&E Services Limited (CCIAM Future Energy Limited);

(5) PetroChina International (Hong Kong) Corporation Limited;

(6) Resources Shajiao C Investments Limited (China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited);

(7) Shell Hong Kong Limited;

(8) Sino International Industrial Limited; and

(9) 海梁科技（香港）有限公司* (Shenzhen Haylion Technologies Co., Ltd).

​New Kowloon Inland Lot No. 6639 has a site area of about 1 127 square metres and is designated for electric vehicle charging station purposes.

* Without an English name