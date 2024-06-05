Noise Redefines Premium Smartwatch Experience; launches NoiseFit Origin with Enhanced Performance and Design

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle brand renowned for its consumer-centric innovations, today unveiled its latest flagship smartwatch, the NoiseFit Origin, a premium offering designed to elevate consumers’ lifestyle. Crafted with innovative technology, the smartwatch is engineered to deliver an unmatched user experience. It boasts a range of advanced features, including the new powerful EN 1 Processor for unparalleled performance, the all-new Nebula UI for an intuitive and user-friendly interface, Contour cut design for enhanced style and comfort and an improved health suite for comprehensive health monitoring. NoiseFit Origin isn’t just a smartwatch, it embodies Noise’s commitment to “Crafting the new” with features designed for your everyday life.

Designed for Noisemakers who seek a hassle-free experience, NoiseFit Origin is meticulously crafted to boost the overall smartwatch experience with better performance, aesthetics and functionality. Powered by the EN 1 processor, the smartwatch offers a 30% faster response rate and improved processing power, ensuring unrivalled speed and fluidity in every interaction. It also uses haptic feedback to make interactions more intuitive. The subtle vibrations confirm actions, reducing user errors and making smartwatch use smoother and more confident. Elevating the experience further is the all-new Nebula UI, a meticulously crafted interface that redefines user engagement. With new menu layouts, updated icons, and sophisticated gradients, the Nebula UI creates a visually captivating and intuitive experience. Improved UX elements, such as organized notification and workout screens, and smart widgets, offer quick access to essential information, streamlining the user journey.

The NoiseFit Origin smartwatch is a testament to premium craftsmanship and advanced health suite. Its one-piece chiseled stainless steel display with a brushed finish, distinctive gears on the dial and functional crown exudes sophistication. The design appeal is further complemented by three versatile strap options – magnetic clasp, leather, and silicone. . When it comes to improved health suite, the advanced biometric sensors work in tandem to enhance comprehensive health and fitness tracking. This not only tracks activities accurately but also provides unique insights such as your ‘fitness age,’ ‘readiness analysis’ for improved productivity throughout the day, and ‘training load’ metrics to maintain a balanced regimen, ‘relaxation reminder’ to help manage stress, making the NoiseFit Origin a powerhouse of style and wellness technology.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-founder, Noise said, “At Noise, our customer-focused approach drives our passion for innovation. While we expand our premium lineup, the advancements of the EN 1 processor and the revamped Nebula AI exemplify our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries. The NoiseFit Origin shows our dedication to understanding and meeting the needs of our evolved customers, by reinventing at every step and combining cutting-edge technology with exceptional design to create a truly remarkable smartwatch experience.”

Other notable features include the 1.46-inch ApexVision AMOLED display ensuring crisp visuals in any light, an Always-On Display with multiple modes, and 3ATM water resistance. The smartwatch also supports 100+ sports modes, 100+ watch faces, and fast charging capabilities, ensuring a seamless and unstoppable experience. The smartwatch also features advanced biotracking sensors for comprehensive health monitoring, including 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, blood oxygen level measurement, stress tracking, and a female cycle tracker. NoiseFit Origin takes convenience to a new level with intuitive gestures: users can mute calls with a simple wrist movement, saving time and effort, and even capture photos remotely without reaching for their phone—perfect for group shots and selfies. Its smart widgets offer quick glances at essential data and operations, providing instant access to information. Moreover, with Smart DND and Scheduled DND features, users can maintain focus or ensure uninterrupted rest, further enhancing the smartwatch’s seamless integration into daily life.

The NoiseFit Origin is designed to not only be an innovative piece of technology but also a stylish and functional lifestyle companion for users. Available in stunning six colour variants – Jet Black, Silver Grey, Midnight Black, Mosaic Blue, Classic Black, and Classic Brown, the NoiseFit Origin is priced at INR 6,499. The latest smartwatch is available for purchase today on gonoise.com and in Croma stores. Starting from June 7th, it will also be available on online marketplaces such as Flipkart and Amazon.