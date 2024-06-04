IESA, KDEM announce strategic partnership, sign MOU to boost ESDM sector in the State of Karnataka

The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) announced a strategic partnership with the Karnataka Digital Economic Mission (KDEM) with an aim to strengthen the ESDM and semiconductor ecosystem and expedite the unlocking of the potential of the electronics sector in the state.

Focused on promoting startups, innovation, and entrepreneurship within the industry, IESA and KDEM today signed a Memorandum of Understanding under which the two will make efforts to build a pipeline of companies setting up operations in Karnataka, including fabrication units, OSAT/ATMP units, and component manufacturers. IESA will provide insights and analysis to understand the current state of the semiconductor and ESDM ecosystem in the State while making recommendations for interventions to foster growth in Bengaluru and regions identified under KDEM’s ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ initiative.

Speaking about the association, Mr. Sanjeev Gupta, CEO, of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) said, “Karnataka has played a pivot in IT/ITES revolution in the country, which saw the development of some of the biggest technology giants in the world. As a state, we have the rich experience, knowledge and understanding necessary for building robust ecosystems. We are confident this partnership with IESA will help bring together a wider gamut of like-minded organizations and aid in making Karnataka the global hub for ESDM.”

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Veerappan, Chairperson of IESA said, KDEM has been at the forefront of shaping the ESDM sector in the state with start-up incubators and accelerators and we believe our collective efforts will help in building a robust pipeline of companies and driving investments that will benefit both Bengaluru and emerging cities across Karnataka

Mr. Ashok Chandak, President, of IESA, said, “The MOU will pave the way for greater collaboration and engagement with the Government as well plug policy gaps and recommend measures for ecosystem enhancement with key stakeholders. KDEM has been at the forefront of shaping the ESDM sector in the state with start-up incubators and accelerators. We believe our collective efforts will help build a robust pipeline of companies and drive investments that will benefit both Bengaluru and emerging cities across Karnataka. KDEM and IESA together bring an incomparable wealth of knowledge and networks that will be pivotal to building the ESDM ecosystem in Karnataka and beyond.”

As part of the strategic partnership, KDEM and IESA will also co-host events related to the ESDM industry, startups, and innovation within Karnataka and act as strategic partners for selected events outside Karnataka. Similarly, both organisations have agreed to joint produce publications and periodicals to promote the mission and vision of both organizations