Canadian Wood raised awareness on Certified wood at Index Plus 2024 in Mumbai

The British Columbia (B.C.) provincial government’s crown corporation, Forestry Innovation Consulting India Pvt Ltd (FII India), popularly known as Canadian Wood, participated in the prestigious exhibition, Index Plus 2024. This is a prominent international trade fair that serves as India’s largest dedicated platform for interiors, architecture, and design. It facilitates the convergence of suppliers and buyers within a design-oriented ambiance, offering a significant avenue for conducting business. The Exhibition took place at the Jio Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai from 31st May to 2nd June 2024.

Canadian Woods’ stall at the recently concluded fair spanned an impressive stall space, showcasing a setup of a luxury home interior room. The Canadian Wood booth featured a diverse range of timber applications, displaying the versatility and sustainability of responsibly sourced wood in various settings. It presented a meticulously designed model of a high-end luxury home interior room with an outdoor balcony. The layout was crafted in collaboration with renowned local wood manufacturers from in and around Maharashtra region, such as Ebote Timber Home from Pune, Briton Furniture from Ahmedabad, The Pierro from Ahmedabad, Swaraj Enterprises from Baramati, Naman Instore from Mumbai, Wiseart Design Studio from Mumbai, Advent International from Mumbai and few product of FJEG boards were made by Colonial Lumbers, Kannur to demonstrate the quality and craftsmanship of their furniture achievable with Canadian Wood species.

The high-end luxury home interior room model showcased the seamless integration of the Canadian timber in various applications, including bedroom and living room furniture, doors and doorframes, windows, panelling, timber screens, sliding windows, bar units, Wooden Swing (Jhula) and outdoor garden furniture.

Mr. Pranesh Chhibber, Country Director of Canadian Wood, said, “As we participate in Index Plus 2024, Canadian Wood reaffirms its commitment to sustainability and innovation in the wood and furniture industry. Our presence at this prestigious exhibition underscores our dedication to promoting responsibly sourced wood and showcasing the limitless design possibilities of our premium wood species. We believe in driving positive change and setting new standards for environmental responsibility, and we are proud to contribute to the future of sustainable practices.”

Canadian Wood also participated in a conference as panellist, a parallel event at the three-day trade fair, which included a panel discussion on the topic of ‘EcoCraft: Creating Sustainable Furniture’. One of the panel speakers at the discussion also featured Dr Jimmy Thomas, Assistant Director, Technical Services of Canadian Wood. He contributed with valuable insights and perspectives, emphasising Canadian Woods’ commitment to sustainable practices in the timber industry. He highlighted that for the past 40 years, Canada has been recognized as a leading source country for implementing top sustainability practices. In Canada, policies are not only well-implemented but also ensure that all resources are certified and adhere to sustainability practices from start to finish. The materials are sourced responsibly, with 55% of the wood used in the country being softwood, known for its sustainability and the emphasis is placed on promoting Canadian wood and the overarching concept of sustainability. The focus is on value and the promotion of overall sustainability, utilizing wood from natural forests. This wood is highly matured, with a minimum age of 120 years, ensuring its stability. Additionally, a variety of wood species are available, suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications. He concluded the panel mentioning that this approach underscores Canada’s commitment to responsible resource management and environmental stewardship.

Canadian Wood was at the centre of all activities at the exhibition, which gave them an opportunity to engage with industry professionals, showcase their innovative timber solutions, and contribute to the discourse on sustainable timber construction at INDEXPLUs 2024.

FII largely promotes five wood species in India that are sourced from the sustainably managed forests of B.C., Canada. These five species, namely Douglas, Western Hemlock, Western Red Cedar, Yellow Cedar and Spruce-Pine-Fir (SPF), are recommended for different applications. They are available in 23 cities across India through a strong network of 40+ stockists.