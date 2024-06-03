Small ‘Bites’ is the Way to Wellness, According to Intermountain Health

The Intermountain Health Way to Wellness Program is a single, “bite-sized” class for people interested in learning about healthier eating.

“Many people are talking about weight loss, chronic illness, healthier eating, mental health, feeling better – all of which are influenced by our food choices,” said Carly Alba, a registered dietitian nutritionist with Intermountain Health. “Food is a huge part of our culture and lifestyle. Even a few easy adjustments in a person’s diet can impact their overall wellness. We often just need a little help in getting started. That’s where the “Bites” class comes in.”

Intermountain Health’s Way to Wellness Program – formerly known as Weigh to Health – is a year-long CDC-approved diabetes prevention program facilitated by a registered dietitian. The program focuses on evidence-based methods to increase physical activity and improve nutrition to address health concerns like prediabetes, diabetes, heart disease, and other weight-related chronic conditions.

For people wanting a taste of the Way to Wellness experience, Way to Wellness “Bites” classes are scheduled for April 25, from 6-7:30 p.m. at both Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah and at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, Utah. The class will focus on “Principles of Healthy Eating,” and cost $35.

The year-long Way to Wellness program, which comes with ample support, resources, and education, is often covered by commercial insurance plans.

For more information, visit intermountainhealthcare.org/waytowellness or call (801) 507-2400.

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs. For more information or updates, see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/news.