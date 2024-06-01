Grazitti Interactive to Host Marketing (re)Focus, 2024 – A Virtual Conference

Announcing the virtual conference, Amit Sharma, Practice Head of Marketing Automation at Grazitti Interactive said, Amidst the crowded digital space and rise of automation, marketing leaders are shifting towards intelligence-driven strategies to create meaningful connections between customers and brands. The convergence of artificial intelligence and marketing is paving the way for innovative and redefined customer journeys.

This virtual conference will be packed with insights on how AI can reimagine customer journeys with marketing automation, chatbots, predictive analytics, personalization engines, and automated content creation. This would all be in the form of keynotes, panel discussions, and Q&As with the finest minds in the marketing space.

Register for Marketing (re)Focus, 2024 here. https://www.grazitti.com/marketing-refocus/?utm_source=1888pr&utm_medium=digital-marketing-aditi&utm_campaign=MRF-2024

