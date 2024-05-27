Pincode App partners with Simpli Namdhari’s in Bengaluru

Pincode, India’s store-first commerce app by PhonePe, today announced that it has partnered with Simpli Namdhari’s – India’s only 100% veg omni channel retailer, bringing a wide variety of groceries, fresh fruits and vegetables and other premium FMCG products on the Pincode App.

Pincode has over 2 million registered users, with more than 1.5 million orders processed to date, and it is growing exponentially. Pincode’s offerings for merchants, include free delivery, seasonal incentives, and reliability in order fulfillment, allowing merchants to expect a seamless transition into the digital marketplace. Pincode also provides comprehensive support through training, dedicated dashboards, and a mobile app for day-to-day operations, ensuring merchants can run their digital stores their way. Pincode allows consumers to discover and shop from popular stores and supermarkets in their area from the convenience of their homes.

Speaking on the partnership Vivek Lohcheb, CEO of Pincode said, “We are excited to announce our partnership with Simpli Namdhari’s, which is among Bengaluru’s leading Omni Channel retailers. Namdhari’s are known for being one of the largest exporters of fresh fruits and vegetables in India, and now their products are available on Pincode as well. Pincode is working to empower local businesses to thrive alongside the e-commerce boom. By partnering with us, merchants can seamlessly digitize their shops as we provide them with all the expertise they need to go online while leveraging our extensive network to drive online demand. ”

Gurmukh Singh Roopra, CEO of Simpli Namdhari’s added, “Our partnership with Pincode opens up possibilities for us to reach a larger online audience. E-commerce platforms are becoming increasingly popular among customers due to the convenience they offer. In addition to our own ecommerce platform, the Pincode app will help drive more online orders for Simpli Namdharis by offering our extensive catalog of over 5000 products across fresh fruit and vegetables, staples, dairy, FMCG and more to customers.”