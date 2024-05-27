Ferrovial awarded $1.2B in infrastructure projects in the US and Canada

WEBWIRE – Monday, May 27, 2024

Webber, a Ferrovial company, was recently awarded nine new construction and maintenance projects

The projects will improve roads, bridges, and water infrastructure across the U.S. and Canada

A $66 million contract in Nashville marks the companys first in the state of Tennessee

Ferrovial, a leading global infrastructure company, announced today, through its construction subsidiary Webber, that it was awarded nine new contracts totaling $1.2 billion. The work includes roadway improvements, bridge construction, expansion of water treatment plants, and road maintenance. Ferrovial secured its first contract in Tennessee, expanding its presence in the U.S., the companys largest market.

Ferrovial acquired Houston-based construction company Webber in 2005. Over the past 20 years, the company has grown to improve roads, bridges and water infrastructure across more than 10 states in the U.S.

Projects awarded

The Texas Department of Transportation awarded the company two projects that will improve the safety of roadways with a high volume of freight traffic and heavy vehicles.

IH 27 in Randall County, $312.5 million

The project extends 6.9 miles, adding an additional lane to IH 27 in Randall County. Upon completion, it will help support the increased freight traffic in the Ports to Plains corridor between Laredo, TX and Denver, CO.

The 5.3-mile-long project involves constructing acceleration and deceleration lanes, a bridge deck, and MSE walls. This project will allow a safer entry to US 60 for the high volume of industrial and heavy vehicles that operate in the area.

Also in Texas, the companys waterworks division, PLW Waterworks, was awarded several contracts to improve capacity and operational efficiency of water and wastewater treatment facilities.

Walnut Branch Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) and Geronimo Creek WWTP, $178 million

One of the largest waterworks construction projects in Texas, the scope of work consists of deconstructing and decommissioning the Walnut Branch Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) and expanding the Geronimo Creek WWTP in Seguin. Construction of the Geronimo Creek WWTP includes converting it to produce a 12.0 million gallon per day (MGD) average daily flow, allowing the city to treat the sewer water within the city limits for years to come.

This Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) project consists of the expansion of the Dr. Paul Phillips Water Purification Plant from 12 MGD to 18 MGD for the City of Weatherford.

In Tomball, this CMAR project will expand the treatment plant from 1.5 MGD to 3 MGD and replace the current treatment method with the more effective process of an aeration basin system.

The Florida Department of Transportation selected the company for two projects that will bring significant improvements by increasing capacity, connectivity and safety to roadways in Pensacola.

I-10 at SR 95 in Escambia County, $236.3 million

The work includes realignment and widening to add lanes, removing one existing roadway bridge, improving three existing roadway bridges, and constructing eight new bridges.

This project will replace a bridge on SR 8 (I-10) over SR 10 (U.S. 90A).

The Tennesee Department of Transportation selected the company to maintain 286 centerline miles in the Nashville area. This is the companys first contract in the state. Its exciting to reach new communities and provide additional growth and development opportunities for people, businesses, and our teams, said Jose Carlos Esteban, Webber CEO.

Nashville, $66 million

The scope of work includes maintenance and roadway management in Bedford, Cheatham, Dickson, Giles, Hickman, Humphreys, Marshall, Maury, Rutherford, Smith, Williamson, and Wilson Counties.

