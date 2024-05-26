Kean University Partners with BlackBeltHelp for IT Helpdesk and LMS Support

Key highlights of the partnership include:

1. AI-Powered Solutions: BlackBeltHelps cutting-edge AI chat and voice bots will provide students with personalized support around the clock. These bots leverage advanced algorithms to deliver real-time answers and assistance, enhancing the student experience and promoting academic success.

2. Industry-Leading Service Level Agreements (SLAs): BlackBeltHelps commitment to excellence is reflected in its industry-leading SLAs, ensuring prompt and effective resolution to student inquiries. Kean University can rely on BlackBeltHelp to deliver high-quality support consistently.

3. Cost-Effective Solutions: By partnering with BlackBeltHelp, Salem State can provide superior service at a lower cost. BlackBeltHelps competitive pricing model enables institutions to optimize resource allocation and achieve significant cost savings.

BlackBeltHelp is excited to announce its partnership with Kean University to expand their user support, both quickly and cost-effectively. This collaboration will significantly enhance support services for students, faculty, and staff, offering quick and efficient resolution for their technical issues. said Anthony Humphreys, President, BlackBeltHelp.

About Kean University

Kean University, New Jerseys first Urban Research University, creates a world-class, innovative, and inclusive society through equity and excellence in teaching, learning, global research, and impactful public engagement. Founded in 1855, Kean prepares future leaders and innovators in business, the sciences, education and the arts and humanities while also fostering research that addresses issues in their very own communities.

About Edge

Edge, a nonprofit corporation, serves as a technology solutions partner. Kean University, a member of Edge, is the outcome of BlackBeltHelp and Edge strategic partnership.

About BlackBeltHelp

BlackBeltHelp is a leading AI-powered Contact-Center-as-a-Service provider for higher education, specializing in comprehensive support solutions for students, faculty, and staff. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, BlackBeltHelp serves over 200 educational institutions, managing over 1.3 million support requests annually.

