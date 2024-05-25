ICAN Clothing to make impact at NC Fashion Week in their hometown of Fayetteville, NC

ICAN Clothes is bringing their brand back home to Fayetteville, NC, ready to celebrate their new styles with their unique blend of comfort, style, and physique-enhancing cuts. ICAN Clothes aims to make a significant impact in their hometown, inspiring both current and future designers.

ICAN Clothes, a renowned fashion brand known for its purpose driven athleisure wear, is thrilled to announce its participation at the highly anticipated North Carolina Fashion Week on Saturday, May 25, 2024. The brand will showcase its new #ICAN campaign which was featured in New York and Atlanta Fashion Week last fall bringing new designs from its newest collection titled: ICAN Culture.

ICAN Clothes is bringing their brand back home to Fayetteville, NC, ready to celebrate their new styles with their unique blend of comfort, style, and physique-enhancing cuts. ICAN Clothes aims to make a significant impact in their hometown, inspiring both current and future designers.

Event Details:

Event: NC Fashion Week – ICAN Clothing Fashion Presentation

Date: Saturday, May 25, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Arts Council of Fayetteville-Cumberland Co.

Address: 301 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC 28305

ICAN Clothes has consistently led the athleisure fashion movement, and this relaunch will highlight the brand’s dedication to pushing boundaries and redefining modern activewear. The presentation will showcase a diverse range of athleisure pieces, including joggers, hoodies, and t-shirts, designed to seamlessly blend fashion, functionality, style, and purpose for both men and women.

“This is my first time at NC Fashion Week, and I’m thrilled and proud to showcase my work,” said Kelsey Battle, founder and creative director of ICAN Clothing. “I hope to inspire others to pursue their dreams and passions. When people see ICAN, I want it to be their motivation to follow through.”

The ICAN Clothing fashion presentation guarantees an engaging experience, offering attendees the opportunity to meet the creative minds behind the brand. Guests can anticipate encountering a blend of premium fabrics, purposeful designs, and practical details that distinguish ICAN Clothing in the athleisure sector.

For media inquiries, interviews, or press passes, please contact ICAN Clothing Media Relations:

Haus Host , shakeyla@thehaushost.com | 678-689-4824

To attend the ICAN Clothing Athleisure Fashion Presentation at NC Fashion Week, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/north-carolina-fashion-week-tickets-887461078977 to secure your tickets.

About ICAN Clothing:

ICAN Clothing is a trailblazing athleisure brand dedicated to creating fashion-forward activewear that combines comfort, style, and purpose. With a commitment to community, ICAN Clothes empowers individuals through self-expression, empowerment, and self-belief within the Black community. Learn more at www.icanclothes.com.

• Instagram: @icanclothes

• Facebook: @icanclothes

About The Haus Host

Marketing and PR Firm