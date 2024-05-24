Portl Secures $3 Million in Funding to Revolutionize Fitness Technology

Portl, a pioneering Digital Fitness & Wellness Technology startup, has successfully closed a $3 million funding round led by Bharat Innovation Fund. This round also saw participation from existing investor Kalaari Capital and new investor T-Hub Foundation. The new infusion of capital is set to accelerate Portl’s product development, market expansion, and enhancement of its cutting-edge AI systems.

Founded in March 2021 by Indraneel Gupta, Vishal Chandapeta and Armaan Kandhari, Portl has quickly established itself as a disruptor in the fitness technology sector. The company’s flagship offering, the Portl Studio, along with its robust digital platform, integrates cutting-edge artificial intelligence to provide personalized fitness and wellness experiences directly in users’ homes, luxury hotels and gyms. The Smart Mirror boasts a 43-inch 4K screen, embedded bio-sensors, HD cameras, and edge-AI processing with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, offering real-time form feedback, health monitoring, and seamless telemedicine integrations as well.

With its latest funding, Portl plans to broaden its product range, introducing connected strength systems designed for users of all fitness levels, and expand its customer base across India and overseas markets. These systems will feature adjustable digital weight technology and multiple training modes, enhancing home-based strength training. Furthermore, the company aims to launch its next generation of products for the digital health and wellness sector combining its technology, content and hardware expertise.

“At Portl, we are dedicated to reimagining personalized fitness through state-of-the-art technology,” said Indraneel Gupta, Founder and CEO of Portl. “We are dedicated to revolutionizing personalized fitness with cutting-edge technology. This latest funding round validates our vision and commitment to making health and fitness accessible to everyone, no matter where they are. By integrating advanced AI and innovative hardware, we aim to empower individuals to achieve their wellness goals seamlessly and effectively, delivering personalized experiences at scale and afford people the opportunity to adopt healthier lifestyles with ease..”

Ashwin Raguraman, Founding Partner at Bharat Innovation Fund, remarked,“Despite its drop off from the peaks in 2021, the Home Fitness segment continues to excite us. Portl’s advanced AI technology provides form feedback across a variety of personalised fitness regimes, including Yoga, HIIT, Dance etc,” said Ashwin Raguraman, Founding Partner at Bharat Innovation Fund. He added, “The beauty and elegance of Portl’s design and functionality truly makes it a world class product. We are excited to be a part of Portl’s mission to bring the convenience of high quality trainers, and a variety of training routines into people’s homes, and hotel rooms. Portl’s product has the power to be the second mirror and the third screen in everyone’s home”.

Vamshi Reddy, Partner at Kalaari Capital, stated, “We are delighted to announce our involvement in Portl’s transformative journey, as they harness the power of AI and strength products to enhance their offerings. With their innovative approach and commitment to excellence, we believe Portl is ideally positioned to become a trailblazer and market leader in this exciting and rapidly evolving space”

At the heart of Portl’s innovation is its proprietary AI Personalization Engine, which provides users with customized workout plans that adapt to their fitness levels, daily performance and preferences in real-time. This sophisticated technology not only enhances personal fitness but also ensures engaging and effective workouts, promoting long-term user retention. The technology is designed to function seamlessly across various hardware platforms, from smartphones and tablets to smart TVs, ensuring all users can access its fitness solutions regardless of their preferred devices.