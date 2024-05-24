Japan – Hitachi Energy’s HVDC technology to power Marinus Link, a key step toward Australia’s Net Zero ambitions

Hitachi Energy has been selected by Marinus Link Pty Ltd (MLPL) to supply a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) project of national significance, which will augment the connection between mainland Australia and Tasmania’s grid.

The approximately 345-kilometer cable route HVDC system will enable the flow of renewable power in both directions between the Victorian and Tasmanian states.

For the first time in Australia, Marinus Link will use advanced converter technology at both ends of the link to stabilize and integrate more and more renewables into the power grid.

The connection will enable the Tasmanian state to import excess supply of solar and wind produced inVictoria, while reserving its hydro and storing the extra energy. Clean hydropower can then feed themainland grid when it is needed most, acting as a large battery for the nation. Moreover, it strengthens the security of supply in the Australian power grid in which electricity is increasingly generated from sustainable energy.

Hitachi Energy will supply its HVDC Light® voltage source converter (VSC) stations in the first stage of the project, which will convert alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) for efficient, long-distance transmission and DC to AC, where the electricity is returned to the grid.

“As Australia is rapidly transforming its grid to support the integration of more clean energy sources, we are proud of our HVDC technology that will help transmit large amounts of electricity with higher stability and lower electrical losses,” said Niklas Persson, Managing Director at Hitachi Energy’s Grid Integration business. “Interconnectors like Marinus Link give customers access to affordable, on-demand renewable energy supply and increase storage capabilities.”

Upon completion of both project stages, Marinus Link will have a total capacity of 1,500 megawatts (MW), equal to the power needed for 1.5 million Australian homes. In line with Australia’s Net Zero ambitions, as coal-fueled generation is retired, this link will result in saving up to 140 million tons of CO2 equivalent emissions by 2050, equal to taking approximately 1 million cars off the road.(1)

Australia has committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050 and reducing greenhouse gasemissions by 43 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. The lowest-cost pathway for secure and reliable electricity is from renewable energy, connected by efficient transmission systems, supported by storage and pumped hydro.

Marinus Link is a project of national significance that will play a fundamental role in the two states’ energyecosystem in which power infrastructure requires a major overhaul to satisfy the growing electricaldemands and guarantee a constant and reliable power flow through Australia’s transition to renewable energy.

“Today, we have taken another firm step towards construction”, said Caroline Wykamp, CEO at Marinus Link Pty Ltd. “With our essential HVDC systems secured, Marinus Link is poised for delivery by the end of the decade. Marinus Link is a cornerstone project of the Australian Government’s Rewiring the Nation Plan and is classified as urgent in the Australian Energy Market Operator’s national energy plan. “The Australian, Tasmanian and Victorian governments recently entered an historic agreement for joint ownership of Marinus Link, securing it as a critical transmission project for Australia.”

Hitachi Energy pioneered commercial HVDC technology 70 years ago and has delivered more than half of the world’s HVDC projects. Today, the company has the largest installed base of HVDC in the world.

Note to editors:

Hitachi Energy’s HVDC solution combines world-leading expertise in HVDC converter valves; the MACH™ digital control platform, converter power transformers and high- voltage switchgear; as well as system studies, design and engineering, supply, installation supervision and commissioning.

HVDC Light is a voltage source converter technology developed by Hitachi Energy, which was launched over 25 years ago. It is the preferred technology for many grid applications, including interconnecting countries, integrating renewables and “power- from-shore” connections to offshore production facilities. HVDC Light’s defining features include uniquely compact converter stations and exceptionally low electrical losses.

Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries, serving customers in utility, industry, transportation, data centers and infrastructure sectors. With innovative technologies and services including the integration of more than 150 gigawatts of HVDC links into the power system, we help make the energy value chain more efficient, making electricity more accessible to all.

required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 45,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of around $13 billion USD.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. Hitachi operates under the 3 business sectors of "Digital Systems & Services" – supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" – contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" – connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries.

About Marinus Link

Marinus Link is an underground and undersea electricity and data cable that will further connect Tasmaniaand Victoria. It will allow Tasmania to combine the benefits of solar, wind and hydro, giving Tasmanians the lowest possible power prices and giving new industries the energy confidence to establish in Tasmania.

For Australians, Marinus Link will unlock Tasmania’s hydropower resources, providing access to massiveamounts of renewable storage capacity, approximately 30,000x the size of Victoria’s Big Battery. The cable will run 255km undersea from North West Tasmania to Waratah Bay in Victoria, then a further90km underground to the Latrobe Valley. Converter stations at each end will convert the electricity from direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC), for use in the states’ grids.

At full capacity, Marinus Link will deliver 1500-megawatts (MW) of electricity, equal to the power supply for 1.5 million Australian homes.

