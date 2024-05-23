Elevating the Genre of Regional Mexican Music, Grupo Alto Eggo Releases New Song ‘Al Millón’

Windcrest, Texas May 22, 2024 (Issuewire.com) – Making Regional Mexican music more popular and elevating the genre further, Grupo Alto Eggo has released its new musical piece. This song gives off the ultimate quintessential vibe of robust energy with its dynamic beats and zestful composition. The track is titled ‘Al Millón’ and is the perfect representation of the genre. Increasing their reach with every single release, the group has impressed audiences once more with this vibrant release that is equally influential on listeners who are not familiar with the genre. The band full of enthusiastic talents has just made an appearance on the music gala, before a short period, and has already become a favorite of the listeners. And rightfully so has proved why they are worthy of the given love with this new release.

‘Al Millón’ is an unforgettable composition, made with sparkling beats, and lively vocals that make the listeners come back for it again and again. Released under the label Mayo Records, the song has the potential to become the group’s most streamed track in their discography and put the band’s name on the stage of global music. The label was founded in 1996 by Mario Sanchez who acts as a producer and songwriter for famed groups like Conjunto Primavera, Hermanos Barron, Beto Quintanilla, etc. Now the label is also supporting this brand new group which was born in the year 2023.

Grupo Alto Eggo comprises 5 experienced musicians who majorly play the current trends of Regional Mexican music. However, listeners also find the new trends along with the legends such as Natanel Cano, Fuerza Regida, Alex Favela, Gabito Ballesteros, 50 caliber. Grupofrontera, etc. The band’s ability to optimize their performance and musical instruments is something that makes every song of its discography equally rich. Listen to the newest song and fall in love with the genre of Regional Music with the band on Spotify.

Listen to the following song on Spotify :

https://open.spotify.com/track/4ouH9M0nQ83PoBeaQCTDCH

Media Contact