Roastea Opens Up a Flagship Lifestyle Cafe In The Heart of Bengaluru

Roastea, India’s fastest-growing beverage brand, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its second café in the vibrant IT hub of Bengaluru. Located at 80ft Road, Koramangala, Bengaluru, the launch event is scheduled for May 15th, 2024. This newest addition to the Roastea family promises to delight patrons with a lifestyle ecosystem redefining Bengaluru’s dining experience. Nestled in the heart of the city, our sprawling real estate invites patrons to unwind amidst the tranquillity and verdant landscapes synonymous with Bengaluru. Its crafted offerings ranging from hand-made pastas to live craft bakery ensures an unparalleled culinary experience.

Following the remarkable success of its first outlet in Bengaluru, Roastea is expanding its footprint in the city, bringing its signature blend of quality and innovation to even more customers. Roastea has 14 outlets in India and this one marks a significant milestone for the brand as it celebrates its growing presence. What sets this café apart is its unique setting – a 37-year-old mansion converted into a beautiful lifestyle café with gorgeous Dhone marble patterns procured for the famous district of Dhronachalam, AP; that adds a distinctive charm to the Roastea experience. It’s not just about enjoying your favorite cup; it’s about immersing oneself in an ambiance that immerses with one’s lifestyle & culminates into an ecosystem.

Commenting on the expansion, Chaitanya Bhamidipaty said, “We are incredibly excited to announce the launch of our newest store—a lifestyle ecosystem redefining Bengaluru’s dining experience. Nestled in the heart of the city, our sprawling real estate invites patrons to unwind amidst the tranquility and verdant landscapes synonymous with Bengaluru. More than just a café, Roastea Koramangala curates an immersive experience where patrons can connect with the essence of Bengaluru’s serene charm. Our artisanal offerings, from handmade pastas to Italian-style coffee, are meticulously crafted using premium ingredients sourced from our diverse network of suppliers. For us, excellence is not just a goal; it’s a promise. Our commitment to superior hospitality ensures that every guest feels valued and welcomed. Further, it’s not just about culinary experiences; we’ll also be hosting various music events and workshops creating a vibrant hub for the community. With its one-of-a-kind location and charming ambiance, this new outlet represents not only a significant milestone for our brand but also our effort to provide exceptional culinary and memorable experiences for our customers. We look forward to welcoming the Ooru dwellers and sharing our passion with them.”

Commenting on the expansion, Anurag Bhamdipaty said, “Thrilled to launch this new outlet for all the artisanal tea and specialty coffee aficionados alike to come and get a unique café experience in Bengaluru. With its charming setting in a converted house, this café invites customers to indulge in the perfect blend of relaxation and productivity. Whether you’re seeking a cozy spot to enjoy a freshly brewed cup of coffee or looking to explore workspaces, Roastea promises an unforgettable experience for all.”