Bharti Airtel Foundation and the Directorate of School Education, Jammu have introduced Professional Development Initiative for Teachers

Bharti Airtel Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Bharti Enterprises, in collaboration with the Directorate of School Education, Jammu launched a new tech-initiative through TheTeacherApp today at Teacher Bhawan, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. This three-month program, running from May 14, 2024, to July 19, 2024, aims to enhance teachers’ skills and knowledge in Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, Pedagogical Techniques, and Teaching Learning Materials (TLMs) in Jammu.

The program includes targeted sessions led by industry experts to engage 10,000+ teachers from various schools of Jammu Division through interactive activities. The sessions shall have a focus on ‘pedagogical skills’, ‘understanding of foundational learning and emerging trends in education’ and ‘aligning with current educational philosophies and best practices.’ The teachers attended the inaugural session today through webinar on TheTeacherApp along with 500 teachers and Cluster Heads of Jammu Division in person. Cluster Heads will also join the three-month program through TheTeacherApp to be able to implement the learnings on ground. Sh. Ashok Kumar Sharma – Director, Ms. Subah Mehta – Joint Director, Ms. Maneesha – Personnel Officer and Sh. J.R. Padha – Chief Education Officer from Directorate of School Education, Jammu along with Ms. Mamta Saikia, CEO – Bharti Airtel Foundation, Mr. Sameer Shah – Head, Program Operations, Mr. Anil Bhat – Regional Head from the Foundation graced the inaugural session.

Speaking on the occasion, Sh. Ashok Kumar Sharma – Director, Directorate of School Education, Jammu said, “Bharti Airtel Foundation has been effectively enhancing life skills in students by partnering with government schools in Jammu. The recent joint effort, ‘Professional Development Initiative for Teachers,’ marks a new direction where we will work closely with the Foundation to enhance and strengthen teachers’ capabilities. We are happy to collaborate on this initiative, aimed at keeping teachers motivated to always give their best.”

By bringing together passionate educators from Jammu, ‘Professional Development Initiative for Teachers’ aims to create a vibrant community committed towards enhancing quality of education.

Ms. Mamta Saikia, CEO of Bharti Airtel Foundation, sharing her thoughts on the new initiative, said: “Bharti Airtel Foundation is already partnering with government schools in Jammu to enhance students’ learning journeys since the academic year 2016-17. ‘Professional Development Initiative for Teachers’ marks a significant milestone, as we extend our gratitude and support to the forward-thinking leadership of the Directorate of School Education, Jammu to empower more than 10,000 teachers in the government schools in the state. Their constant support and belief in us has helped us move ahead with this strategic alliance where we will focus on enhancing Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, Pedagogical Skills, and Teaching Learning Materials (TLMs) through TheTeacherApp, thereby enabling the teachers to contribute towards upliftment of their schools.”

TheTeacherApp by Bharti Airtel Foundation serves as a valuable platform for teachers to continuously enhance their skills, enabling them to actively contribute towards upliftment of their schools. Upon completion of the program, teachers will attain certifications by successfully passing three assessments on FLN, Teaching Learning Material, and Pedagogy. These certifications will be offered in partnership with the Directorate of School Education Jammu.