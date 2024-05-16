Aurionpro Solutions continues its strong growth trajectory, reports INR 887 Cr Revenue in FY24, Marking a 35% YoY growth

Aurionpro Solutions Limited (BSE: 532668) (NSE: AURIONPRO), announced its audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. The Company has posted strong YoY performance and this trend sets the stage for next year’s performance.

The Board has also approved the proposal of issuance of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1 and has recommended the dividend of INR 2.5 per equity share (post bonus).

Consolidated Financial Performance for Q4FY24 v/s Q4FY23 · Revenue of INR 247 crore v/s. INR 191 crore [á 29%] · EBITDA of INR 52 crore v/s. INR 40 crore [á 30%] · PAT of INR 40 crore v/s. INR 27 crore [á 48%] Consolidated Financial Performance for FY24 v/s FY23 · Revenue of INR 887 crore v/s. INR 659 crore [á 35%] · EBITDA of INR 193 crore v/s. INR 145 crore [á33%] · PAT of INR 143 crore v/s. INR 102 crore [á40%]

*All numbers have been rounded off

Results Highlights:

Revenue for the quarter stood at INR 246.87 Cr, a growth of 29% on a YoY basis. For FY24, Revenue stood at INR 887.47 Cr a growth of 35% YoY

EBITDA stood at INR 193.43 Cr, a growth of 33% YoY. The EBITDA margins for full year stood at 21.80%

FY24 PAT stood at INR 142.93 Cr, a growth of 40% YoY. PAT margins for full year stood at 16.10%

EBITDA for Q4FY24 stood at INR 52.59 Cr as compared to INR 40.44 Cr in Q4FY23, a growth of 30% on a YoY basis. EBITDA margins for the quarter stood at 21.30%

PAT for Q4FY24 stood at INR 39.46 Cr, which is a growth of 48% on a YoY basis. PAT margins for the quarter stood at 15.99%

Operational Highlights:

Banking & Fintech

Aurionpro secures a highly prestigious win from State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest commercial bank, for the license, implementation and support of iCashpro+, its next-gen cash management and transaction banking platform. This order is valued close to INR 100 Cr

Aurionpro wins orders from two prominent private sector banks in India, for Interact DX, the recently acquired customer communication business

Aurionpro signs a multiyear, multimillion-dollar partnership with a prominent US Fintech giant, paving the way for expansive growth in the US market. Kicks off the relationship with the initial work orders over US$ 5 million

Integro Technologies, an Aurionpro subsidiary, wins new order from one of the leading banks in Vietnam for the license and implementation of Smartlender Retail

Integro Technologies, secures order from Yoma Bank, Maynmar, to deploy its cutting-edge SmartLender Commercial Loan Origination solution for the bank

ICICI Bank, India’s leading private sector bank, successfully implements Aurionpro’s AuroFX, marking a transformative leap in its foreign exchange services. AuroFX is an advanced FX automation tool covering the full range of branch FX operations

Integro Technologies achieves a milestone by seamlessly implementing the Trade Limits solution for one of Malaysia’s largest banks. This marks a significant achievement as the first successful deployment for customers through the strategic partnership with Finastra

Technology Innovation Group

Aurionpro secures significant order win from the Government of Haryana to roll out its ambitious Haryana Antyodaya Parivar Parivahan Yojana (HAPPY) Scheme. Under this scheme, Aurionpro is set to issue 5 million open-loop cards in the initial phase that could firmly establish our position as one of India’s foremost providers of open-loop NCMC cards

Aurionpro won another significant order from IIT Bombay for High Performance Computation Data Centre- Design and Build- To be used for Research on Weather Modelling, Computational Fluid Dynamic , Genomics

Aurionpro secured an orders from Iron Mountain-Webwerks: Data Centre consultancy for their upcoming projects in Chennai and Bangalore, also received design certification (Rated 3) from TIA 942 for Iron Mountain-Webwerks data centres in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore and Hyderabad

Aurionpro completed Uptime Tier IV DC certification for RBI data Centre in Bhubaneswar. Engineers India Ltd (EIL) is our customer and RBI is the end Client. Very Limited DCs in India are Uptime Tier IV certified

Corporate

Successful completion of fund raising (Preferential+ QIP) of INR 577 Cr during the quarter which saw participation of marquee investors

Aurionpro is now a top 1000 company by market capitalization

Mr. Ashish Rai, Vice-Chairman & CEO said

We are pleased to report another year of continuing strong growth for fiscal year 2024. Revenue growth at 35% came in at the high end of our guidance while earnings growth substantially exceeded the high end, pointing to the strong momentum in demand for our offerings as well as stellar execution by the team in scaling up to meet the demand. This performance reinforces our confidence in the firm’s chosen longer term strategy and our ability to successfully execute against it. The sustained growth momentum across all major business lines highlights the strength and market relevance of our portfolio. It is especially rewarding to note that this year marks the third successive year where we have exceeded the year-on-year growth rate of 30%. We expect to continue our growth momentum in FY25, delivering revenue growth of 30-35%, while keeping EBITDA and PAT margins at similar levels.

As we acknowledge these significant accomplishments, our focus will continue to be on driving innovation, enhancing our delivery capabilities and leveraging the exceptionally strong demand environment to add significant value to our clients and to the Aurionpro shareholders. We sincerely appreciate the confidence and commitment of our employees, customers, and partners who have been with us and continue to support us on this journey of transformation and growth.

For Banking and Fintech segment, we have transitioned from the phase of rebuilding the portfolio into moving aggressively to capitalise on the strong demand for our offerings. The notable growth in this segment, especially in second half of the year is a direct result of our strategic investments in building new products, significantly expanding sales channels and forging key partnerships within the wider ecosystem. Our efforts have yielded some remarkable wins in this segment, including multi-year, multi-million-dollar opportunities of a scale we haven’t executed before. These successes have positioned us well to drive expansion in Asia as well as globally, with a particular focus in the next few years to expand into financial institutions in US and Europe.

The growth in TIG segment continues to remain strong, with significant growth in Transit Payments as well as Hybrid Cloud and Data Center business. We believe strongly in the transformation taking force across the world in adoption of open loop payments and we will remain focused on significantly expanding our offerings and our global reach in this space. The strategic partnerships with Mastercard and Vix demonstrate the global effectiveness of our cutting edge stack while significantly enhancing our impact in new markets. We will continue to nurture strategic, win-win partnerships in this space across the world.

In addition to our organic growth initiatives, we have strategically pursued key acquisitions to enhance our offerings and address specific gaps in our strategic blueprint. Our recent acquisition in the AI space allows us to combine Aurionpro’s portfolio of industry-leading enterprise software with one of the most mature Enterprise AI platforms tailored to the needs of banks and insurers. This strategic move will allow us to make a significant play in shaping the adoption of AI in Banks and Insurers globally both directly as well as through our ecosystem partnerships.

We are today one of the handful of global vendors with a strong portfolio of mission critical enterprise software as well as a portfolio of products, IP and deep expertise in application of AI use cases in the enterprise. We will continue to invest significantly over the next year and beyond into creating an AI first enterprise stack that will allow us to significantly expand the value we can create for our clients and further accelerate our growth trajectory.