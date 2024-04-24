KGeN launches Nationwide Campaign to Empower the ‘Next generation of gamers’

Kratos Gaming Network (KGeN), formerly known as IndiGG, a community-led platform, today announced the exciting launch of a nationwide campaign to educate and empower the new generation of gamers about the burgeoning world of Web3 gaming and its associated benefits including income opportunities and alternate careers.

The campaign, over 6 months, will unfold across Mumbai, Delhi, Indore, and Kolkata including other tier 1, 2, and 3 cities, targeting communities and students from numerous colleges and universities. With these ongoing campaign activities, KGeN aims to foster awareness among young enthusiasts, highlighting gaming not just as a pastime but as a gateway to future careers, personal growth and alternate income opportunities given that blockchain is the future technology. KGeN will carry out a series of engaging activities tailored to resonate with students and their families. These include student meetups featuring inspiring stories of gamers who have contributed significantly to their families for income.

Additionally, there will be college competitions and roundtable discussions with Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) like educators, psychologists and others in the space who will provide invaluable insights into the future landscape of gaming and blockchain technology going beyond traditional careers. Blockchain typically enhances player ownership by allowing gamers to have true ownership of in-game assets that can be bought, sold, and traded across different games and platforms. The platform has already enabled monetization for more than 1 million gamers, and is expected to see a 20X increase in the number of gamers with this move.

KGeN has created the Proof-of-Gamer (PoG) engine, the largest pool of immutable data of gamers making it the world’s largest gamer reputation program. This will allow gamers to have ownership and rights to their data on chain and effortlessly allow them to monetize it. This will be the first time that gamers will be allowed complete control of their data and who gets access to it.

One of the primary objectives of this campaign is to dispel misconceptions surrounding gaming as a viable career option, particularly in the realm of web3 gaming. By fostering dialogue and education, KGeN aims to address parental concerns and equip students with the knowledge and confidence to pursue their passion for gaming as a positive career path.

Ishank Gupta, Elder Member Council, Kratos Gaming Network says “Data ownership for gamers will be a game changer for the industry. With this national campaign we intend to empower gamers and make them aware of the new opportunities and possibilities. Data ownership is going to be revolutionary for the industry, and the potential applications extend far beyond gaming. We’re talking about a fundamental shift in the way we interact with technology, with users taking ownership of their data and shaping the future of the digital world.”

KGeN is building an ecosystem that aims to be the home of global gamer data, owned by gamers. At the heart of it is the Proof of Gamer (PoG) engine that allows gamers to build, own, flex & monetize their reputation. This data framework can be accessed by game publishers to find relevant gamer cohorts to engage with their games.

According to a recent report, the market size of gaming is expected to reach $8.6 billion by 2027, up from $2.6 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 27 percent. The global Web3 gaming industry is expected to rise at a CAGR of 18.7 percent from 2023 to 2033. This not only empowers players but also creates a new economy around gaming.