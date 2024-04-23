Pepperfry Unveils ‘Fashion for Home’ Campaign, Making Homes as Fashionable as You

Pepperfry, India’s leading e-commerce furniture and home decor company, is set to revolutionise the way we perceive interior styling with its newly launched campaign, ‘Fashion for Home’. This innovative campaign aims to intertwine personal fashion with home décor by drawing meaningful parallels between the two. Catering to a youthful demographic, while simultaneously captivating a broader mass audience, ‘Fashion for Home’ takes inspiration from the world of fashion to elevate home decor to a new level of sophistication and style. At its core, the campaign emphasises the notion that just as individuals meticulously curate and style their wardrobes, the same level of attention and creativity can be applied to furnishing and decorating their living spaces. In essence, accessories are to a person’s wardrobe what decor is to a home.

To appeal to a fashion-forward audience, Pepperfry has teamed up with the renowned fashion brand ‘StyleMati’ as their apparel partner. The campaign visuals showcase models wearing beautifully crafted StyleMati clothing, set against the backdrop of stylishly decorated Pepperfry homes. This collaboration is a testament to ‘Making homes as fashionable as you’.

Speaking about the new campaign, Archana K., Lead, Brand Marketing at Pepperfry, said, “We are thrilled to introduce our new campaign, ‘Fashion for Home,’ which calls on all fashionistas to style their homes as meticulously as they style themselves. At Pepperfry, we strongly believe that one’s home should mirror their personal style as much as their wardrobe does. With ‘Fashion for Home,’ we aim to inspire individuals to do just that and view their living spaces as an extension of their identity.”

This campaign highlights Pepperfry as a one-stop destination for all your home styling needs, with over 60,000 options in Home Decor, Lamps & Lighting, Kitchen & Dining and Furnishings, allowing you to create homes as fashionable as you.

Pepperfry stands as India’s premier marketplace for furniture and home products, presenting customers with an extensive array of furniture and home products. Renowned for its steadfast commitment to quality, convenience, and innovative solutions in home furnishing, Pepperfry continually sets the industry standard.

Link to the campaign: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C6GH-Xlycrq/?igsh=MTAxbWh6cmVhcnNmeg%3D%3D