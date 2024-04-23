New Book by Denis Beausejour Offers Ancient Antidote for Workplace Burnout

America is facing workplace burnout crisis. Reporting by Deloitte reveals almost 64% of professionals say they frequently feel stressed or frustrated at their current job, despite 87% saying they have a passion for their current job. This burnout doesn’t just effect workplace culture and productivity, but also impacts their personal relationships, as well as physical and mental health. Workplace burnout has left many Americans stressed, anxious, and depressed.

In his new book, “The Biggest Idea Ever,” seasoned P&G executive and pastor Denis Beauséjour offers wisdom gained from two decades in global leadership and two decades as a spiritual mentor. Step by step, with the mind of an executive and the heart of a pastor, Denis articulates the keys to a full, sustainable, and flourishing life for those who find themselves struggling with burnout. The Biggest Idea Ever illustrates how practical wisdom can help people overcome anxiety, depression and feelings of hopelessness by finding peace, purpose and significance.

Whether trying to find purpose in their professional life, battling depression or struggling to keep their marriage or family from falling apart, Denis helps readers assess their current reality, looking at the ideas they live by, their view of the good life, and provides insights into where so many are facing gaps versus reaching their goals.

The Biggest Idea Ever invites readers to look at the wisdom of the Ancient Scriptures and encourages readers to live out counter-culture practices such as:

· Enjoying the beauty of the Kingdom of God.

· Experiencing a true change of mind and behavior.

· Engaging in the practice of true forgiveness.

· Embracing the practices of meditation, prayer, and generosity.

Through his own story and the stories of others, Denis shows readers how to build a healthy multi-generational family, a robust paradigm for meaningful work, and the foundational character traits needed to finish strong. He also lays out a proven path to encourage others and help them chart their own journey.

Endorsed by authors including Dr. Henry Cloud, Dr. John Townsend, Pastor Brian Tome, and Fortune 500 executives including P&G’s John Pepper, Great American Insurance’s Carl Lindner III, FedEx’s Mike Ducker, and McKinsey’s David Court.

