PrincePerelson and Associates Principal Recruiter, Carly Hazen, Shares Finance Industry Insights with CFA Society Salt Lake

The principal recruiter for Salt Lake City’s professional placement agency will lead a discussion about jobs in the Utah finance and investing market during the April luncheon of the CFA Society Salt Lake.

PrincePerelson provides professional placement services for organizations in Salt Lake City, Utah and along the Wasatch Front. Their experienced team of recruiters are experts in many different industries and leverage that expertise to help companies recruit skilled candidates to fill open positions at all levels of their clients’ organizations. On April 18, 2024, principal recruiter for PrincePerelson, Carly Hazen, will share her expertise and knowledge of Utah’s job market for CFA chartholders with the CFA Society Salt Lake during a luncheon at the Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek.

Since 1992, PrincePerelson has been helping organizations in Utah find and retain top talent. With professional job recruiters who live and work in Utah, they understand the unique culture and business needs that exist in the area. They offer a high-touch, high-value service for every client and specialize in recruiting for a wide variety of industries and positions. The four distinct divisions at Perelson address the varied needs of their clients, including volume hiring, executive search, temporary staffing, and permanent placement. Encouraging recruiters to specialize in an industry or type of recruiting enables them to hone their skills and knowledge to provide clients with the best possible placement.

Carly Hazen’s unique knowledge and experience recruiting finance professionals make her an excellent resource for CFAs working in the Salt Lake City area. During her discussion with the CFA Society Salt Lake, she will speak about best practices for navigating a career in finance and investing. This will include financial workforce and recruiting insights.

“Carly has always been a powerful part of the PrincePerelson team and has often been involved in our efforts to share information with other business leaders,” stated Jill Perelson, CEO and Founder of PrincePerelson. “Her understanding of the finance job market in Utah is excellent. By speaking at this luncheon, she can help finance professionals learn how to successfully navigate the market and get on a path that will allow them to achieve their career goals.”

The recruiters at PrincePerelson understand that every position comes with unique demands. Identifying the right talent for the position begins with understanding each company’s needs. Through their extensive network and industry connections, recruiting professionals can find qualified candidates to fill the position quickly.

To learn more about how top recruiters at PrincePerelson and Associates help organizations recruit skilled candidates for top positions, visit www.Perelson.com or call (801) 532-1000.

About PrincePerelson

With over two decades in business, PrincePerelson is a recruitment firm that understands the unique culture and business needs of their industry. They foster diversity in the workforce because they believe that diversity creates partnerships which provide opportunities that fuel the economy. The company has deep networks and long-standing industry connections, allowing them to find and fill top roles quickly.