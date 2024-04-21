DNR: Do Not Resuscitate: A Novel

The story also covers the widespread corruption in Boston during the 70s and 80s, through main character John West, the citys fictional Commissioner of the Department of City Health Services. Despite being loved by the people of Boston during most of his time in office, toward the end, healthcare workers blamed him for a severe lack of funding which was actually due to greedy and evil board members who overrode Wests decisions at the expense of patient care.

For more than 50 years, Author Geraldine M. McEachern was a registered nurse who personally witnessed and experienced the acute controversy. Her passion was providing her patients with attentive, compassionate care while spending quality time with them and developing personal connections that brought them comfort. For many years, she was a nurse manager in a Coronary Intensive Care Unit, an electrophysiology lab and a progressive care unit in a Level 1 trauma hospital. Prior to her retirement in January 2022, she served as Director of Case Management in a designated COVID-19 hospital.

McEachern commented, Through this novel, readers will be able to see the many facets surrounding the DNR issue through fictional characters. The topic has remained controversial to this day.

Now her story is being told through this fictional work, her first novel, from SDP Publishing available through SDP Publishing, Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other major retailers.

