Mailbox Power Introduces the Celebrations Gold Award to Recognize Expertise in Relationship Marketing and Client Engagement

Mailbox Power, the leading innovator in direct mail automation, is excited to introduce the Celebrations Gold Award. This esteemed recognition is presented to clients who have showcased an extraordinary dedication to client relations by having automatically sent personalized cards & gifts in celebration of over 1,000 client birthdays using the Mailbox Power platform.

The Celebrations Gold Award highlights the significant impact of personalized birthday marketing in strengthening client relationships. Mailbox Power’s innovative platform enables seamless automation of account based and relationship marketing, allowing businesses to send personalized cards and gifts effortlessly. This automation ensures that clients feel valued on their special day, fostering long-term loyalty and engagement.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Celebrations Gold Award as a way to recognize our clients who have gone above and beyond in their commitment to client engagement,” said Brad Quintana, CEO of Mailbox Power. “Celebrating birthdays is a powerful way to show clients that you care about them as individuals, and our platform makes it easy for businesses to do that at scale.”

Currently, Mailbox Power proudly recognizes over 140 distinguished clients who have achieved this milestone, celebrating their proactive approach to client engagement through thoughtful, personalized direct mail. These businesses span a range of industries, from real estate and finance to healthcare and hospitality, demonstrating the universal value of personalized marketing.

“Our goal with Mailbox Power was to create a platform that would make it easy for businesses to connect with their clients on a personal level,” said Justin Biggs, Platform Architect and Co-Founder of Mailbox Power. “Sending a personalized birthday card is a simple gesture, but it can have a big impact on client loyalty and retention. We’re proud to see so many of our clients embracing this strategy and achieving great results.”

Mailbox Power’s direct mail automation platform is designed to streamline the process of creating and sending personalized marketing materials and gifts. With features like customizable templates, automated mailing, and real-time tracking, businesses can easily integrate direct mail into their overall marketing strategy without adding extra workload for their team.

“Direct mail has always been a powerful marketing tool, but it can be time-consuming and expensive to do it right,” said Quintana. “With Mailbox Power, we’ve made it easy and affordable for businesses of all sizes to leverage the power of direct mail to build stronger client relationships and drive growth.”

Mailbox Power is committed to transforming how businesses connect with their clients, making every interaction meaningful and personal through targeted direct mail solutions. With the launch of the Celebrations Gold Award, the company is setting a new standard for client engagement and celebrating the businesses that are leading the way.

For more information about Mailbox Power and the Celebrations Gold Award, please visit www.mailboxpower.com.

About Mailbox Power: Mailbox Power is a comprehensive direct mail software and fulfillment platform that automates creating and sending personalized marketing materials and gifts. Based in Utah, the company specializes in leveraging automation to help businesses find more customers and keep them for life. With a focus on personalization and on-demand fulfillment Mailbox Power is helping businesses across industries build stronger, more loyal client relationships.

Contact:

Wendy McGee

Direct of Client Relations

wendy@mailboxpower.com

www.mailboxpower.com